Nyamira man quarantined with family members after jetting back from U.S

A man who recently jetted back into the country from the United States has now been forced to go into quarantine together with his seven family members in their home in Nyakeore village, Nyamira County, over Coronavirus fears.

According to a police report, the man flew into the country on March 10, 2020 and was screened at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) before finally arriving in Nyamira on March 14.

Nyamira County Commissioner Amos Mariba said health officials accompanied by police officers and Nyumba Kumi officials on Sunday traced the man’s home following reports that he was roaming freely.

Mr. Mariba added that the family will now be under the close supervision of public health officers and security officers, further urging residents to remain calm and observe precautionary measures.