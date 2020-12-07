Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama admitted at the Nairobi hospital ICU

Nyamira governor John Nyagarama is admitted at the Nairobi hospital ICU. His wife mama Naomi is also said to be admitted at the same facility.

After claims emerged that he was admitted over Corona virus issues, journalist Abuga Makori who is also a distant relative of the governor took to Twitter to dispel the disturbing rumours.

Let me set records straight. Yes, Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama has been hospitalized at Nairobi Hospital since Sunday last week. On Thursday, he was wheeled to the ICU. Also admitted is his wife Naomi. Nyagarama was set to receive CJ Maraga tomorrow at Manga. Quick recovery. — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) December 6, 2020



Those are rumous which should be ignored, he said. It is not obvious that everybody who is admitted at Nairobi is NOT a Covid-19 patient

The jounalist also confirmed that he spoke to the Governor’s son who confirmed Mzee is fine

For about two weeks the governor has been in Nairobi, however his wife Naomi has been off public activities for a while now..

Nyagarama, is the first governor for Nyamira county serving his last term in office.

In 2018 he was diagnosed with health complication that saw him spend over 2 months in United States for medication attention

He was scheduled to receive Chief Justice H E David Maraga at Nyamira for various public engagements including opening of new judiciary offices at Manga sub county. However, he has confirmed that he won’t be attending because he is in hospital.

We wish the governor quick recovery.