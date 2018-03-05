How NYACHAE’s Father Senior Chief MUSA NYANDUSI Saved KENYATTA From Arrest By Colonialists

Although he was a colonial Chief ,he did help Jomo Kenyatta evade arrest by hiding him in his house in Kisii.

The State of Emergency had just been declared and several leaders of KAU had been earmarked for arrest.

When Jomo Kenyatta who was attending a KAU rally in Kisii heard that the colonial police officers were closing up on him,he sought refuge in Nyandusi’s home where he spent the night before escaping to Nairobi.His evasion of arrest was however short lived for he was arrested four days later.



“Senior Chief Musa Nyandusi MBE MEB. and his wife Pauline Bosibori”

The incident led to Chief Nyandusi being summoned by the Coloinal DC at Kericho to explain why he hid Jomo Kenyatta.He defended himself by explaining that it was part of African culture to help strangers and those in need .

Chief Nyandusi valued his wife Pauline Bosibori as a pillar to his Chiefdom and always delegated some of his important duties to her.

He was a rich Chief who drove a Chevrolet .

His son Simeon Nyachae is a prominent politician who served in the cabinet and in the civil service.



Ben Nyangwara Mose (one of Nyachae’s grandson) adds:

Sokoro Onyancha Oando was one of the original Chiefs of Gusii btwn 1910-1938. Musa Nyandusi came into leadership in the late 1920s, early 30s.

Simeon Nyachae’s mom accompanied him when he donated a van to Kisii High School in 1987/88. She made a prayer in EkeGusii that I will never forget. Her voice was heavenly, ingawa she sounded manly. I have been Agnostic since 1985, but when I heard her pray blessing the van in the most eloquently spun Kisii words I have ever heard in my life, I knew that old woman was special. She was absolutely sagacious.

In February 2000, Mzee Nyachae brought his presidential campaign to America. I picked him up at Logan Airport in Boston and drove him to Harvard University in my truck. With him was his Kikuyu wife, and one Dr. Fred Okeng’o Matiang’i.

The rest is history.