Number of staff at The Nairobi Hospital affected by cholera hits 52

The number of staff at The Nairobi Hospital affected by cholera has risen to 52, according to latest reports.

A source who spoke to a local daily on condition of anonymity said all of them are admitted to the premier health facility.

Though it is not clear when they were admitted, the newly reported cases have raised alarm over an earlier statement that assured that the situation would be contained.

Two days ago, the Nairobi hospital denied claims that there had been a cholera outbreak within its premises.

However, the Nairobi County Government later indicated that there have been 23 reported cases of cholera but no deaths at the facility.

Mohamed Dagane, the County Health CEC, said a team had visited the hospital to determine the situation.

“The 23 patients are adequately isolated and the necessary infection prevention control measures are being observed and the patients recovering well so far,” Mr. Dagane said on Tuesday.

Cholera is spread by ingesting faecal matter; symptoms include effortless watery diarrhoea and sometimes vomiting.

A Reuters report said cholera cases are on the rise in Nairobi County, citing a statement from The Nairobi Hospital.

“We have had several cases admitted in our hospital. Unfortunately we had 8 staff affected,” the hospital said in a statement.