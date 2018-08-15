Kenya Today

NTV’s airs Story Titled ‘Kanini Fingers Duale’ and Kenyans Can’t Keep Calm

A dirty minded society or average comprehension of English?

That is the argument as Kenyans get excited by Nation TV’s ‘Kanini Fingers Duale’ title.

The title was posed on a story on the ongoing Sugar report saga that aired on NTV Tuesday night.

Though a phrase commonly used, it has various meanings.

Tweeps on Tuesday night through Wednesday morning were awed by the use of the language, many in fact arguing that the Media Council of Kenya should step in to bring sanity.

A popular online dictionary defines the phrase ‘finger someone’ as “the act of identifying someone or pointing a finger (of accusation) at someone.

The context of the usage, however, differs, and for the case of Kanini fingering Duale’ was purely a move by Mr Kanini to accuse Mr Duale of having waged the war against the sugar report, leading to its ouster.

Some tweeps have, in fact, accused NTV editors of probably watching a lot of pornography content.

