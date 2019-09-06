NTV terminates Kriss Darling’s contract after entry into politics

Media personality Kriss Darlin was fired from NTV, where we hosted a reggae music show dubbed Jam Rock.

On September 6, 2019, Nairobi News reported that the DJ’s entry into politics led to the cancellation of his contract.

He is seeking the ODM Party ticket to vie for the vacant Kibra Constituency seat.

“Kriss has made his decision that he is getting into politics and as per the editorial policy, he left us with no choice but to terminate his contract as the host of the Jam Rock Reggae Show.

“This decision was mutual between both parties. We wish him well in his future endeavours.

“He will, however, host two more shows to bid the fans bye,” Justus Tharao, NTV’s head of production and programming, confirmed.

Nairobi News clarified that despite Darlin’s departure, the station’s deal with his reggae unit Dohty Familly still holds.

The Kibra by-election scheduled for November 7, 2019, is shaping up to be a hotly contested battle.

Jubilee’s frontman, McDonald Mariga, is also a celebrity whose candidature has attracted attention to the battle to succeed the late Ken Okoth.

There was drama when a letter leaked online listing Mariga as one of the candidates Jubilee was considering.

The party’s Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, declared that the letter was fake but days later, Mariga was fielded to be the flagbearer.

Kriss Darlin, on the other hand, made headlines when he kneeled before ODM leader Raila Odinga to beg for his support.