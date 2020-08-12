Notorious fraud suspect arrested in Syokimau

Detectives from DCI’s the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) have arrested Martin Kikwau Mutangili, a suspect of Personation and Fraud who has been defrauding vulnerable members of public while posing as a civil servant working in various Govt ministries.

Mutangali was arrested on the night of Tuesday August 11, 2020 in an operation carried out by the detectives in Syokimau, Machakos County.

Responding to numerous complaints from the victims, the TOCU detectives launched a manhunt for the 39-year-old suspect, netting him after hours of rigorous search at house number 2, Block F of Prissy Apartments within Syokimau.

Search in his house led to the recovery of two stamp with the impressions; “Chief of Staff Interior”, and “Received KDF”, a civilian’s firearm certificate, pistol holster, several immigration temporary movement passes, several police, court and MM Enterprise documents, Lease agreements, and delivery receipts.

The suspect, who to some bluffs as a member of the disciplined forces or a National Intelligence Service officer is now in custody pending further police procedures and arraignment, with several victims having positively identified him.