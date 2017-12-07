”You Are Nothing But Governor Sonko’s Deputy”- Court Tells Polycarp Igathe

Nairobi deputy governor Polycarp Igathe has suffered a major blow after the High Court failed to recognize him in an election petition challenging the win by Governor Mike Sonko.

You are subordinate to Sonko, nothing but his running-mate, court literally told the feel good deputy governor. Igathe is a stooge of Mt Kenya elites, he carries himself as the best thing ever happen to corporate world.

Sonko’s lawyers led by Cecil Miller have however indicated that they’ll appeal against the ruling that has legally put Igathe on the spot and at risk of just playing a “flower girl” role at City Hall.

High Court Judge Msagha Mbogholi in his ruling dismissed an application seeking to strike out the petition challenging Sonko’s victory in the August 8 polls on grounds that Igathe was not included in the petition.

In his ruling Justice Mbogholi stated that the deputy governor is not a mandatory party in an election petition and thus Sonko is the only legally recognized executive in the Nairobi County government.

Two voters Japheth Muroko and Zacheus Okoth who are allied to former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero petitioned the court to nullify Sonko’s win on grounds that the August election was marred with irregularities.

Igathe’ fate is different from other deputy governors who have been recognized by the courts in election petitions. On Wednesday the High Court in Kisii dismissed one petition against Kisii Governor James Ongwae for being defective by failing to include his deputy Joash Maangi in the case.