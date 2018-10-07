Nothing To Celebrate Over Raila Ruto Agreement On Referendum, Nothing Wrong With Our Constitution. We Need Honest Leaders

By Kenyatta Otieno

Something is terribly wrong in this country if Raila is the man calling for a referendum. Then you hear Ruto supporting it and some people saying that Raila is always right. Kenyans and especially young Kenyans must clear their psyche from this heard mentality.

The law is innocent. There is nothing wrong with the constitution we just need to be honest with ourselves, embrace honesty leadership, stop tribalism and we will be good to go even with the old constitution.

Nothing is so worse in our constitution to warrant the spending of billions of shillings our economy can I’ll afford on a referendum. One day a few years ago, I was going through lean times. I gathered courage and went to see a top banker in town. I told him how I am thrifty, doing my best to live below my means but still nothing seems to happen. His advice was simple, I was to increase my revenue streams now that I had cut down on wastage.

There is nothing out of the ordinary with our government structure. We can survive with it for the next ten years and China will not auction us. We must do two things, curb wastage and corruption then build the capacity of counties to generate income.

Meanwhile we can begin the journey of building a nation out of our tribal cocoons. That’s our biggest problem, it is where corruption hides. Tribalism in this country is just a cover for corruption. Let’s build a nation, those interested in a referendum can wait for Waititu to move Ndakaini dam to Kiambu.

Kivutha Kibwana is doing great stuff down in Wote, with the same constitution. Our problem is leadership. The calibre of people in power will never help this country even if you reduce the legislative assembly to 100 members. We must redefine Kenya first.