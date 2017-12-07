”We Do Not Recognise Uhuru, USA Should Keep Off- Raila Says

Prime Minister Raila Odinga has hit out at the United States government for pushing NASA to recognise Uhuru Kenyatta’s illegitimate government.
Raila said on Thursday that Kenyans can solve their own problems so the US should not interfere by pushing for power sharing with Uhuru.
He maintained the coalition will not recognise Uhuru’s inauguration following the Supreme Court decision upholding the October 26 election.
“We don’t recognise the swearing-in. We will go by the results of August 8 elections in which Kenyans expressed their will,” he said.
“We will not be intimidated…our friends can advise us but they should not shout at us about violating of the constitution…constitution my foot.”
The Opposition leader spoke at the City Mortuary where he joined families of those killed by police during his homecoming from USA on November 17 and others died when police stopped the coalition from holding a memorial service at Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East constituency on November 28.
The US on Wednesday asked Raila to drop his swearing-in plan and pursue dialogue with Uhuru.
Donald Yamamoto, US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, called for immediate, sustained, open and transparent national conversation.
But Raila said: “Kenya itajengwa…kuapishwa kwangu kutafanyika kwa mkono wa wakenya, si wa wageni [Americans]. (Kenya will be developed…my swearing-in will be conducted by Kenyans, not foreigners).
He further castigated foreign envoys for failing to speak out against the brutality meted on his supporters by “trigger-happy police officers”.
NASA coalition has asked counties that favoured the People’s Assembly motion to give dates for the ceremony to take place.
Romufa says
I like the last part “…constitution my foot… ” hapo Sawa. Kwani jubilee when was swearing in their iligimate ruler or rather coronating hawakukujua kuna constitution. Tit for tat. Later talks will be balanced. Kazi iendelee.
Anonymous says
Baba thanks.this marriage with uthamakistan is untenable.. it just can’t work.we must secede wacha wabaki na kwao.they can’t be killing us and demand to rule us. Hell no!
Anonymous says
wabaki wakitawala kalefs.kales hv education but no knowledge.
mimi says
ojinga Kenya’s the prime idiot and loser want to skin himself alive by comparing himself with our beloved president Uhuru . who will tell that loser that no any time or day we shall let him rule this country
WAINAINA says
WE RESPECT USA BUT IT SHOULD NOT PUSH US TO DO AS THEIR WISH IS! WE HAVE TO FOLLOW THE WISH OF KENYANS, RAILA IS THE PRESIDENT OF KENYA BUT WE DON’T, WE CAN’T AND WE SHALL NOT RECOGNIZE UHURU KENYATTA AT ALL! AS PER THE AUGUST-8-17 RAILA WON BUT UHURU FORCED IEBC TO DECLARE HIM THE PRESIDENT OF KENYA ! WE REMAIN VIGILANT AND TO OUR POINT THAT WE SHALL SWEAR RAILA ODINGA AS THE PRESIDENT OF KENYA