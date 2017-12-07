”We Do Not Recognise Uhuru, USA Should Keep Off- Raila Says

Prime Minister Raila Odinga has hit out at the United States government for pushing NASA to recognise Uhuru Kenyatta’s illegitimate government.

Raila said on Thursday that Kenyans can solve their own problems so the US should not interfere by pushing for power sharing with Uhuru.

He maintained the coalition will not recognise Uhuru’s inauguration following the Supreme Court decision upholding the October 26 election.

“We don’t recognise the swearing-in. We will go by the results of August 8 elections in which Kenyans expressed their will,” he said.



“We will not be intimidated…our friends can advise us but they should not shout at us about violating of the constitution…constitution my foot.”

The Opposition leader spoke at the City Mortuary where he joined families of those killed by police during his homecoming from USA on November 17 and others died when police stopped the coalition from holding a memorial service at Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East constituency on November 28.



The US on Wednesday asked Raila to drop his swearing-in plan and pursue dialogue with Uhuru.

Donald Yamamoto, US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, called for immediate, sustained, open and transparent national conversation.

But Raila said: “Kenya itajengwa…kuapishwa kwangu kutafanyika kwa mkono wa wakenya, si wa wageni [Americans]. (Kenya will be developed…my swearing-in will be conducted by Kenyans, not foreigners).

He further castigated foreign envoys for failing to speak out against the brutality meted on his supporters by “trigger-happy police officers”.

NASA coalition has asked counties that favoured the People’s Assembly motion to give dates for the ceremony to take place.