Not even a day off as victims of Dusit D2 attack ordered to work from home by Redhouse Group

As Kenyans continue to deal with the aftermath of the Bloody Dusit Terrorist Attack, a company located inside the 14 Riverside Drive building has just asked its employees to continue working remotely.

I just wonder how insensitive some bosses can be? Yaani, people were trapped inside a building, some of them have lost close friends but you’re asking them to work from home. Ata kama ni Pesa.

Yesterday l tweeted how 9 employees of @RedhouseGroupKe were trapped during #RiversideAttack because they didn't have biometric access to open their office door. Thankfully,they were finally saved. Today their bosses still want them to continue working remotely.Not even a day off pic.twitter.com/zRKKPYU8PG — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) January 16, 2019

Redhouse Group, a Communications firm located within the building had its employees trapped inside Dusin, as bombs exploded around and terrorists ran havoc.

This comes after Dusit announced that the building is has been closed indefinitely.

The company later Tweeted that it could account for all of its 112 employees.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of the innocent friends and neighbours that lost their lives. The Redhouse Group team has accounted for all of our 112 employees; we are safe, and can only be thankful for God’s favour.”

But in a shocking turn of events, they have asked the employees who left the building with their laptops to work from home. One of the employees complained to Activist Boniface Mwangi. He said he feared that the company would victimize him