Nominated MP Maina Kamanda reveals how Raila saved Uhuru from Impeachment

March 9, 2018, will go down in Kenya’s history books as one of many defining moments when the country witnessed an unexpected event. On this day, on the steps of Harambee House, the building that houses the President’s office along Harambee Avenue in Nairobi, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga shook hands. The symbolic event is a contrast to a few months prior when the two were firmly rooted on opposing sides of a hotly contested presidential race. The now famous ‘handshake’ was a public declaration to cease all hostilities, and instead find common ground in the interest of moving the country forward economically, politically as well as socially.
President Uhuru could have been impeached if it were not for his 'handshake' with opposition leader Raila Odinga – Nominated MP Maina Kamanda pic.twitter.com/JYiqPM1T1y— Daily Nation (@dailynation) May 1, 2019
Comments
Anonymous says
Curiously, why isn’t there even a single Kikuyu leader at Uhuru park for this year’s labour day? I can only see Passaris. This country is surely cursed! Of course Kamanda and Keneth cannot face Sonko!