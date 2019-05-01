Nominated MP Maina Kamanda reveals how Raila saved Uhuru from Impeachment

Nominated member of Parliament Maina Kamanda has revealed how the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Opposition Counterpart Raila Odinga saved Uhuru from Impeachment.

President Uhuru could have been impeached if it were not for his 'handshake' with opposition leader Raila Odinga – Nominated MP Maina Kamanda pic.twitter.com/JYiqPM1T1y — Daily Nation (@dailynation) May 1, 2019

The former Starehe Constituency MP says Central MPs had a plot of Impeaching Uhuru before Raila’s ODM saved him. Kamanda reveals that Handshake is the reason as to why they are now called Team kenya, since it united people from two different rival Parties. He urged people from Central Part of Kenya to stand firm in the fight against Corruption despite the challenges. “President Uhuru could have been impeached if it were not for his ‘handshake’ with opposition leader Raila Odinga,” he said.March 9, 2018, will go down in Kenya’s history books as one of many defining moments when the country witnessed an unexpected event. On this day, on the steps of Harambee House, the building that houses the President’s office along Harambee Avenue in Nairobi, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga shook hands. The symbolic event is a contrast to a few months prior when the two were firmly rooted on opposing sides of a hotly contested presidential race. The now famous ‘handshake’ was a public declaration to cease all hostilities, and instead find common ground in the interest of moving the country forward economically, politically as well as socially.