No vehicles in Nairobi CBD on Wednesday and Saturday beginning February 1st orders Government

A standstill is expected in Nairobi, this comes after the government on Monday announced that beginning February 1 this year, no vehicle will be allowed in the Nairobi Central Business District on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

In a press briefing in Nairobi, Transport Principal Secretary Paul Maringa said the two days have been designated as car-free days to allow the national government try out the much-hyped bus rapid transport (BRT) system.

Only individuals with bicycles, police vehicles and emergency cars will be allowed into the city centre on the two days.

Hawkers will, however, be allowed to take over the streets for the entire two days and sell their items on the numerous parking lots in the city centre.

According to the PS, matatu operators will drop and pick passengers at the designated termini, while private car owners have been advised to leave their vehicles at home and use public transport on the two days.

The government says 64 high-capacity buses will be imported from South Africa for the BRT pilot programme.