We Did Not Chew Prostitutes Night before Game with Rwandan Team- Gor Mahia Coach Says

On the night of August 18, something that may have cost champions Gor Mahia a most desired three points when they hosted Rwandan outfit Rayon Sports on August 19 happened.

Six dependable Gor Mahia players reportedly spent the last hours of Saturday night, a few hours before the crucial Caf Confederation Cup, engaging in “away matches”.

A reliable source said Four players sneaked out of their hotel rooms at Sports View Hotel and went on a drinking spree the whole night at a nearby Club Switch.

Two other players, according to the source, sneaked heavily lipsticked women for some ‘tuition’ in their rooms.

The six players had chosen to engage in a moment of unmitigated excesses, bankrolled by their not-so-humongous salaries on a night considered sacred and holy by K’Ogalo players and ardent fans.

“It is true that some Gor Mahia players partied the whole night ahead of the match against Rayon Sport. Some were at the club partying, while two other players were having a good time with these women in their rooms. Gor needed that win. This is indeed unfortunate,” said the source who did not wish to be named.

Gor midfielder Francis Kahata however denied the rumours doing rounds.

“I was shocked when my wife asked me about this party thing; because I slept at the hotel till morning. Going out is not a bad thing since I always do that after games, especially if we win important matches, but I never stepped out on Saturday,” Kahata, a prolific midfielder and an automatic first team member told The Nairobian.

“Hizi ni story zinakam sababu we lost the match. Na understand the pain yenye mafans wako nayo ju pia sisi ma players tunafeel vibaya sana. Kwanza mimi I think hiyo game ndo ilikuwa my worst at Gor Mahia hii season na iliniuma sana. Hata nilikuwa niende out (Reggae night) nikiwa mtaani after that game lakini singeweza sababu niliboeka sana. But Kama tungeshinda ungesikia kuna wasee walikuwa out lakini wameshinda. Ingekuwa story different,” Kahata told The Nairobian.

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr after denied allegations that he too had hosted a woman in his room, allegations he vehemently denied.

Kerr expressed shock and rubbished the claims as baseless, but added that it would not have been wrong for him to invite a woman to the camp.

“No. I had no guest at the hotel room. However, even if my girlfriend was here and she was in the camp, that has nothing to do with the team’s performance. But my girlfriend is in England; so I don’t care about that rumour,” he said.

Adding: “I’m a staff member; I’m in charge. I can have anybody I want in camp. I’ve got nothing to hide. I’ve got nothing to be guilty of. But that’s so different for players. If a player goes out camping, then that’s a different story.”

“If that’s true, that some players partied the whole night before Rayon Sports match, I will go berserk. If that’s true, then K’Ogalo fans will kill the players. They better get out,” he told The Nairobian.