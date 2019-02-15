No more threats as government employs diplomacy in solving striking nurses crisis

Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattany has advocated for dialogue in resolving the issues surrounding the medical practitioners that have seen them stay away from hospitals since February 4.

The CS further appealed to the nurses to go back to work adding that the public are the one bearing the brunt of the strike.

“My appeal to all to all stakeholders is to obey rule of law. We appeal to them to reconsider their position and go back to work”, he said.

Yattany said the conciliatory team set up to resolve the strike had made good progress adding they will be meeting the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) on Friday, February 15.

He also said all health stakeholders will meet at the Ministry of Health on February 16 as part of efforts to end the stalemate that has caused pain to the public who cannot access medical attention.

The findings from the Saturday meeting, Mr. Yattany said, will be reviewed next week and will be presented in court on Monday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday ordered striking nurses to return to work by 8AM Friday Feb 15, or be fired by their county employers.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court also suspended the nurses strike for a period of 60 days ordering the warring parties to attend conciliation talks initiated by CS Yattani.