No more clubbing as Health CS orders bars to close by 7:30pm

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has ordered that all entertainment areas, bars and social case to closed by 7.30pm every day effective Monday. This effectively puts to an end clubbing in major towns.

Hon Kagwe announced other measures to cub the spread of Coronavirus during today’s briefing. Key points in his brief included:

1. Government is monitoring an additional 7 people, 14 persons have been released from quarantine and 4 new suspected cases are admitted at Mbagathi. 1 discharged and 3 awaiting results.

He also said that one person in Kilifi County was picked up by the State for failing to self-quarantine, samples were collected from the person and now awaiting test results.

2. From studying other countries: learning is that the number of infected cases increases dramatically after the first case.

3. Concerted effort by all to reduce the impact (Whole Government/Whole Society).

4. Our actions from now will determine whether we will go into a huge crisis or get out of it.

Resolved:

a) All bars and nightclubs entertainment areas are to close by 7.30pm every day effective Monday. During operating hours, enforce social distancing.

b) Supermarkets to limit number of shoppers at any given time, based on the size of premises. Implement queue management system with priority given to elderly, expectant mothers and persons with disabilities.

Disinfecting several times a day for all shopping areas.

24-hour shopping encouraged with security provided to the shops by the State.

Shopping should be restricted to 1 person.

c) Open air markets directed to ensure disinfection; placing food to be placed on raised platforms and ensure daily garbage collection.

Government to start fumigation at Gikomba tomorrow

d) County governments to enforce hygiene and social distance

e) Businesses continue to be encouraged to allow employees to work from home. Where not possible, enforce social distancing

f) Factories may use minimum workforce with a 24-hour shift system. Where additional security is required, GoK will provide

g) Public transport: commuters encouraged to only travel for essential tasks.

Directed:

14 seater: maximim 8 passengers; 25 seater: maximum 15 passengers; Over 30 seater: maximum of 60%

Disinfection to continue

All hospitals to restrict visitors to those expressly contacted by hospitals, for specific purposes.

Reiterate

All coming in must self-quarantine failing which they are liable to arrest under the Public Health Act

Hygiene practices remain the most effective way to reduce transmission.