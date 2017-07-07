It is no longer a moral issue to vote out Jubilee, it is now an issue of survival

By Anwar Saddat

After the Supreme Court ruling on the presidential election of 2013, Dr. Odinga when congratulating Uhuru Kenyatta after the court declared him to have been “duly” elected as President of Kenya and wishing him and his administration well as they took over the leadership of Kenya, Dr. Odinga also spoke directly to millions of his supporters who were weeping at the Supreme Court’s verdict.

He told us: “Don’t weep for me, but weep for your country.”

Dr. Odinga knew that as an individual, him and his family could afford to live comfortable. He was however worried about millions of Kenyans that depended on the government to create conducive atmosphere for its people to use their skills, training, education, experience, gifts and talents to earn a decent living and provide for their families.

Over the last five years as the Relathieves of those in power such as Uhuru’s sister smile on their way to the bank to withdraw money paid to them after importing metal containers from China that are wasting away in Mombasa because Kenyans didn’t need them, millions of Kenyans have been weeping because of the hardships they have faced in their daily lives.

We have millions of youths weeping because despite their education and the debts they have incurred while in school, they can not find jobs.

We have millions of Kenyans weeping because despite the fact that they work 30 days a month, 12 months a year, they still struggle to feed and provide for their families because of higher costs of living.

We have millions of Kenyans weeping because they have lost their jobs as their former employers close down businesses due to the shrinking economy.

We have Kenyans who are weeping to hospitals and mortuary, to visit their loved ones or see the bodies of those they treasure having succumbed to sickness because doctors and nurses were on strike because the government couldn’t implement a CBA that had been agreed upon.

We have Kenyan policemen and women weeping because they live like pigs in poor and dilapidated shanties as their government spend billions to renovate Statehouse and hold entertainment parties.

Kenya is a rich country endowed with great resources, whose only problem is a government with poor priorities.

Any government that can spend 30 million shillings daily to ferry members of the government to a global meeting and it’s citizens go hungry is not worthy of running the affairs of its people.

We ask all Kenyans concerned about their future to rise up on 8/8/17 to vote in NASA. Jubilee is an existential threat that kenya can’t afford.

It is no longer a moral issue to vote out Jubilee, it is now an issue of survival. Please save kenya by voting out Jubilee.