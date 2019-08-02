No cremation for Hon. Ken, Homa-bay residents vow

Even as confusion continues to engulf burial arrangements of the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth following a pending court’s ruling, residents of Kabondo Kasipul in Homa Bay County have vowed to stay put and resist any attempts of flying the body back to Nairobi for cremation.

Through their social media sites, the residents led by blogger Oduor Mac Oduor faulted the cremation act saying it was against the Luo culture which respects the death even more than the living.

Oduor who was supported by members from his Luo community promised to stand against all odds and guard the body once it lands at the lakeside region by dwarfing any attempts to fly it back to Nairobi for cremation.

“Removing Ken Okoth from Homabay to go cremate him in Nairobi will require 9 GSU lorries, 5 flying squad choppers, 3 water tank canisters, 6 buses of catapults and countless stones. It won’t be that easy we Luos respect the dead than living people. Now you know” posted Oduor

His post quickly attracted reactions especially from members of his community who supported him saying the idea of Cremating the death was against their traditions and should not be given any space. Here are the comments;

Benjamin Mauko :Even those weapons mentioned are so inferior to our lake region brothers. Talk of B-52 Air bombers and Apoche long bow, scud missile launcher plus plus. Already they have no creamation of Ken’s body order. Those pipo are sad news when they want what they want. Once more watch this space omera. Eisshhhh !!

Oduor Mac Oduor Benjamin Mauko am coming for funeral bro with Gormahia mathare north branch🤣🤣🤣

Stacy Allest Wilberforce Tell them.. we need to mourn, mourn, and mooooooooouuuuuurrrrng Osiepa!!!

Cremation Ni wao !!!