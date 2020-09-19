NMS rebuked after expectant woman delivers outside Pumwani Maternity Hospital,

If there is one reason that makes me, like Million of other Nairobi Residents, miss the old days when Nairobi County Government under Governor Mike Sonko was free to serve us without interference, it is that incident of the mother in Pumwani Hospital who had to deliver by the roadside because some cartels won’t let her into the Maternity Ward.

You don’t need to guess that if H.E. Governor Mike Sonko or an elected leader was still running Health Sector in Nairobi rather than the bureaucratic NMS and the aloof Major General Badi, this kind of nonsense we would not have to witness this kind of nonsense.

Actually, if it Governor Sonko we were talking about, the cartels in Pumwani Hospital would right now be quacking with fear of his next move. There is a reason the framers of the Constitution saw it necessary for the Governor of the County to be an elected leader: Any elected leader has to defer to the will of the people or face the music in the next election.

Here we are now, stuck with a KDF General who is in charge of our Health and Directors who were not vetted by the Nairobi County Assembly and who can’t be summoned by the MCAs to explain this unfortunate incident. And this is everything that is wrong with NMS and the whole transfer of power:

Our Nairobi County Government under Sonko was answerable to Nairobi Residents. NMS is answerable only to Harambee House Cartels. So the wishes of Nairobi Residents and what is good for them comes second to NMS fraternity.

All they care about is ensuring they please their masters in Harambee House even if it means giving an inflated 2.4 Billion contract to Megascope, the same company that stole Jack Ma Donations, to construct dispensaries without competitive tendering. We can’t continue like this!