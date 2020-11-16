NHIF Looters: Mutahi kagwe admits authorizing fraudulent tendering

By Bonnie Maina

The ministry of health under Mutahi Kagwe is running a syndicate like procurement. After Mutahi Kagwe robbed KEMSA, he turned his eyes on NHIF where his spanner boy the C.E.O and chairperson are strategically placed to milk the state Parastatal dry. Last week the cunning minister presented a paper in the cabinet that approved NHIF to cover civil servants grouplife instead of NHIF holding the risks. The very following day 3rd November the NHIF awarded a 6.3billion tender without following any laid down procedures by PPRA. The genius CEO and chairperson went ahead and implicated the cabinet in their dirty deals. Mr. Mutahi Kagwe has been bragging that the cabinet approved direct procurement outside the regulation to move 6.3billion out of the fund to private selected insurance companies. The minister has been chest stumping that he is the one anointed to succeed the president in Central Kenya so he needs money to negotiate for prime minister or deputy president position. The minister has gone further to undermine the president’s agenda by looting KEMSA and NHIF. He is using the very same individuals who are Tangatanga sympathizers.

Pioneer insurance under the CEO Mr. Rono has a close relationship with the DP’s office, even the tenders awarded to Pioneer insurance indirectly have been co-insured with Amaco Insurance. This company is favorite to state agencies since it has less audit systems and can be used for money laundering without any difficulties. It’s the same company doing TSC medical scheme, NHIF group life medical scheme. It works closely with Jubilee insurance Mr. Kipngetich and IRA’s Ceo Mr. Kiptum who is a specialist in HRM but was placed at the helm by the DP’s office.

Mr. Kiptum as Ceo of IRA has failed to oversight the industry from corruption and money Laundering most companies are not paying claims, brokers are disappearing with billions of premiums from clients, no growth in the industry he has turned the entire insurance industry into relying on few state businesses, brokers are collecting more premiums from Government agencies and remitting less hence stealing from state yet he failed to cross check the fraud and turned into a broker himself. There’s no any other regulatory body in the country than is partisan and gets involved in tenders in which it selectively favors others entities over others if IRA was to select financially stable entities how come avoid giants like ICEA lion,UAP and prefer briefcase entities like pioneer and reward

few days ago the minister for health present to the cabinet a proposal to move the police grouplife cover from National police service to NHIF with an inflated budget of over 3billion. We ask the president to intervene on NHIF procurement fraud. The procurement manager Rose Mugambi who was in Kenyatta hospital has contributed to vague procurements an expert in fraudulent procurement at Kenyatta hospital thus why she was seconded to NHIF. The health ministry has its own PPRA manual where they call contractors and award tenders without due process. The cabinet minister for health instead of supporting the president in the genuine fights against Covid-19 and implementation of universal healthcare, he is busy accumulating funds to undermine the president’s influence and his other competitors in 2022 Central Kenya politics.

At NHIF there are clinics that inflate costs and are payed quickly they even refused to approve catholic and other religious hospitals because they don’t pay kickbacks

Without this cartel involving IRA to price fix the premiums in an open competitive market can not even get to 3billion even if you were to improve the benefits to double digits from the last year premiums

We now have insurance agencies and brokerages that are being used by Jubilees insurance CEO kipngetich, PIONEER insurance CEO David Rono, Zamara’ James olubai, NHIF CEO, AND IRA CEO to money launder funds from state agencies inform of inflated pricing of insurance products then excess money and commissions channeled out to the state officers:

HEALTH INSURE AGENCY: This agency is registered under Mohamed saumu/Gathoni Salome but the account numbers at DTB BANK (The account has over 3 billion in cash withdraws transactions yet minimum tax or no tax returns at all) reflect a Mr. Maina this account is currently under investigations by IRA/DCI but officers are being frustrated by the CEO Mr. Kiptum the account is favored by jubilee insurance where its able to do heavy cash withdraws without a lot of scrutiny. The same account is involved in various corrupt dealings involving NATIONAL POLICE GROUP LIFE, NHIF CIVIAL SEVANTS GROUP LIFE SCHEME, IEBC MEDICAL SCHEME, TSC MEDICAL/GROUP LIFE SCHEME AND HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATE INSURANCE SCHEMES

Zamara insurance brokers also actively used for kickbacks in huge pension state schemes and group life schemes its also has been used in NHIF GROUP LIFE SCHEMES

In the attempt to defraud state, the schemers in this 6.3billion NHIF group life for civil servants and 3billion group life for police strategically placed HEALTH INSURE AGENCY in the selected big companies Britam, Sanlam, Abbsa, CIC and Pioneer. This companies are to remit at least 30% into the said cartels. The CEO of NHIF was promised 150 million the rest is to trickle down up to treasury who are the facilitators of the funds. The premium is to be paid to pioneer insurance company since its able to channel the excess money out without a lot of audit.

The minister on a live interview on the 16th nov. accepted to authorizing direct procurement of 6.3billion insurance since due covid-19 indicating that the risk was to big for NHIF so they needed re-insurance but they ignored the basics in utilization of public funds without proper process. Even for private insurances when looking for reinsurances they subject them into negotiations and proper competitiveness for rates they don’t spread risks to all reinsurancerers

TSC with population of over 330,000 has group life of all teachers at 600million and the teachers are covered for covid-19 both medical and group life since group life doesn’t discriminate on any kind of death. Civil servants and NYS they are 111,000 previously covered for 819m enter IRA AND MINISTRY OF HEALTH numbers are inflated to 6.63 billion suddenly no covid -19 cover for medical several pre-authorizations before any one receives treatment at low-cost facilities NHIF is a fraud that should be resisted with all other state agencies and private sector

We have copies of utilization reports for grouplife civil servants that was under Jubilee insurance company at 66% of the 889 million paid premiums. Why move 6.3 Billion out of the fund when they could have managed internally and still save billions of taxpayers’ money. The military has internal scheme just like NSSF/ KRA and utilization of their medical is not as high as the crooks in NHIF want the public to perceive.

Most private insurance companies are paying for Covid-19 in public and mission hospitals as per IRA regulations. Why are the poor civil servants and police who are paid minimum wages and yet they are at the frontline protecting and serving the public risking their lives to save us being left in hospitals with huge bills to pay for covid-19 treatment yet NHIF is moving 6.3billion for civil servants and over 3billion shillings of National police service to private entities to get kickbacks as poor civil servants and police sell their properties to pay covid-19 bills in hospitals.

As we write this several senior and junior officers from police service have been abandon in hospitals by NHIF as billions of their hard money is channeled into individuals’ pockets. By them re-investing the money as they utilize NHIF could have made huge profits out of the sale. The minister was too quick to reject paying bills for civil servants with covid-19 but very fast in irregularly instructing NHIF within 24hours after cabinet approval to move 6.3billion of the fund to an insurance consortium cartel led by Pioneer insurance.

This money will end up in the very hands of people fighting the same government the minister pretends to serve. It makes no sense for NHIF to offer insurance services when it can’t cover the very people serving the nation properly. It could be prudent for the civil servants and police to be offered private cover like teachers and enjoy benefits than fund NHIF and the money disappears in people’s pockets. stealing from the poor and sick is sickening thing and Mr. Kagwe should be ashamed of himself for dancing on the graves of the dead as he deploys emergency procurement stating that law allows him to deploy direct tendering for insurance and other covid-19 PPEs. We are asking the EACC to move on this corrupt cartel its common public knowledge and yet no action from EACC/DCI

