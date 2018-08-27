BREAKING: Former NGO Coordination Board Chairman Fazul Mohammed Appointed Director General PSRA

Former NGO Coordination board chairman Fazul Mohammed has been appointed the Director General Private Security Regulatory Authority.

Fazul makes a come back after months of being jobless following his exit from the NGO coordination board. His tenure at the previous board was marred with controversy ranging from allegations of forged academic papers and illegal orders he issued to NGOs especially those that seemed critical of Uhuru regime.

Fazul wrote letter to Central Bank Of Kenya ordering the freezing of bank accounts of NGOs that were set to be involved in the 2017 presidential petition against the election of Uhuru Kenyatta as president following the rigged August 2017 general election.

His appointment is seen as a reward for the role he played in frustrating NGOs during his tenure at the NGOs coordination board, he is a regime/system user friendly person.