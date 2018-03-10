Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

NGILU – “I Officially Exit NASA And Join Jubilee”

NGILU – “I Officially Exit NASA And Join Jubilee”

3 Comments

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has officially quit NASA for Jubilee. On her message to the newsroom and social media,Ngilu has pledged to work closely with President Uhuru Kenyatta to realize development for her people.

“I wish to confirm my exit from the NASA coalition. I shall be working with president Uhuru Kenyatta & his gov’t to deliver services to my people.”

~ Governor Charity Ngilu

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies