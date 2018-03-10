NGILU – “I Officially Exit NASA And Join Jubilee”

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has officially quit NASA for Jubilee. On her message to the newsroom and social media,Ngilu has pledged to work closely with President Uhuru Kenyatta to realize development for her people.
“I wish to confirm my exit from the NASA coalition. I shall be working with president Uhuru Kenyatta & his gov’t to deliver services to my people.”
~ Governor Charity Ngilu
