Never intimidate Baba! 1,830 copies of Miguna Miguna’s book mocking Rtd PM Raila detained at Mombasa port

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has revealed that some copies of his book have been held by Kenya Revenue Authority(KRA) in Mombasa illegally.

Miguna on Thursday said that he had followed legal procedure for shipment of the copies of his book titled, Treason: The Case Against Tyrants & Renegades.

MY NEW BOOK DETAINED 1,830 copies of TREASON: The Case Against Tyrants & Renegades arrived at the Mombasa Port one month ago. We paid for their release as required but @KRACorporate has refused to release the books until they get "INSTRUCTIONS FROM ABOVE." @BBCAfrica pic.twitter.com/82zUOBJyC1 — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) May 9, 2019

He now says that KRA has detained 1,830 copies despite arriving early March this year. Miguna now claims that the book which explains deeply about Kenyan leaders can’t be released without government’s directives.

“The books arrived from Berlin, Germany, on March 7, 2019. My clearing agent completed all the forms and paid Shs. 256,000 (an amount higher than the cost of shipping them from Germany.) Nonetheless, I paid the inflated charges. But the KRA officer responsible took one copy of the book and said that because I am the author, the books could only be released by someone “higher up.” He did not name that someone,” Miguna Miguna noted.

Miguna apologised to Kenyans who had ordered the copies.

“Kenyans will know the truth. Repression will never last forever. The people will break the chains. Liberation and revolution are coming.” Miguna Miguna added