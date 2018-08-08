NEMA DEMOLISHES SH1 BILLION SOUTHEND MALL OWNED BY HON MANOTI

Workers of Southend Mall on Langata road have suffered a blow after bulldozers descended on the Sh1 billion mall on Wednesday morning.

The mall that stands upon Mutuini-Ngong River on Langata Road is owned by former Bobasi MP Stephen Manoti

The demolitions begun on Monday by a multi-agency taskforce comprising of NEMA, KURA and Nairobi County Government and are aimed at reclaiming the grabbed wetlands in Nairobi

There is a heavy police presence at the scene to ensure crowds do not disrupt the exercise and traffic on Langata and Mbagathi Road is not disrupted.

On Monday, a Java House outlet and Shell Fuel station in Kileleshwa, Nairobi were brought down in a move to reclaim riparian land in Nairobi. NEMA said efforts to bring down illegal structures in Nairobi will continue especially on buildings located on river valleys.

The government agencies said that it had issued a three month-notice and another seven-day notification to the tenants to vacate but they did not heed the orders.