Nelson Marwa, womanizer, beated by wife, now hospitalized

Coast Regional Coordinator Nelson Marwa is recovering from multiple injuries after being assaulted by his wife last night.
Marwa, a rowdy government official with a penchant for petty quarrels, is being accused by wife for infidelity.
According to reports appearing on social media, Marwa lodged a case at Mombasa Central Police station of wife battering with investigations now launched. We could not independently verify if the wife has recorded a statement.
Marwa’s wife Elizabeth Njoki accuses her husband of infidelity and infertility.
“He is good at dating people’s wives but he cannot impregnate me. We have been in the marriage for fifteen years now, and I have no child. He should respect me because I have accepted his situation and stop moving around with other women,” said Njoki.
Comments
Mimi ithumbi says
Oh let me tell u women from nyeri don’t like nonsense they ve tetstrone in their system I think nyeri women re men in women body coz they re just too much look at wetangular wife look marwas wife they cop off transformers unakosa umeme if u squire wealth they kill u too enjoy ur wealth like kiiru boys principle wife alimkula even here in Nairobi u find residential apartment re for women but no husband hawana haja na bwana coz hata yeye Ni mbwana kwa hivyo so dune wawili wanakaa pamoja that’s why they were demonstrating in tetu nyeri haki yap no husband’s no children and again illicit brew damn population there is dwindling a
Vickie says
Oh myyy!!!
Damaris says
you mean it.
paul says
Really??
Toriotich says
No look at what wetah started.
Anonymous says
Did you say Njoki… ok
So what@ says
Babu Owinno was right! Hii mutu ni gunia ya makaa
Marwa the real one says
And he wants to go it alone into Boni Forest to solely fight terrorists, when he can’t even contain and maintain a woman back home? Hehehe Bure hii takataka
Anonymous says
This is totally nonsense and let me assure all that,kurias are never beaten by women.