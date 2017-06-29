Nelson Marwa, womanizer, beated by wife, now hospitalized

Coast Regional Coordinator Nelson Marwa is recovering from multiple injuries after being assaulted by his wife last night.

Marwa, a rowdy government official with a penchant for petty quarrels, is being accused by wife for infidelity.

According to reports appearing on social media, Marwa lodged a case at Mombasa Central Police station of wife battering with investigations now launched. We could not independently verify if the wife has recorded a statement.

Marwa’s wife Elizabeth Njoki accuses her husband of infidelity and infertility.

“He is good at dating people’s wives but he cannot impregnate me. We have been in the marriage for fifteen years now, and I have no child. He should respect me because I have accepted his situation and stop moving around with other women,” said Njoki.