Nelson Havi’s LSK successfully blocks Flights from China via Court order

A Nairobi court has ordered the suspension of all flights from China to Kenya over the coronavirus outbreak.

Justice James Makau issued the conservatory order on Friday pending hearing and determination of a case filed by the Law Society of Kenya.

“A conservatory order be and is hereby issued in the form of a structural interdict compelling the 1st respondent to prepare and present to the court for scrutiny a contingency plan for prevention, surveillance, control and response systems to coronavirus (COVID 19) outbreak in Kenya,” Justice Makau said.

Those named in the petition include CS for Health Sicily Kariuki, China Southern Co. Airline LTD and Kenya Airports Authority among others.

The judge’s order comes two days after the Kenyan government cleared all 239 passengers who arrived in Nairobi aboard a China Southern Airlines.

The Chinese embassy issued a statement saying: “The China Southern Airlines resumed flights to Nairobi today (February 26) and flights will be reduced to once a week until March 25.”

Ministry of Health officials indicated that the passengers were “screened onboard, cleared and advised to self-quarantine for the next 14 days.”

Kenyans were however warned against non-essential travel to countries experiencing the outbreak as the risk of contracting the virus is still high.

The Health Ministry also advised that anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as fever, coughing, difficulty in breathing and sneezing and with a history of recent travel to affected countries should seek urgent medical attention.