NationalPrayerBreakfast is useless politicians are preying on us, Kenyans lament

Kenyans have criticized the ongoing #NationalPrayerBreakfast meeting at the Safari park hotel saying that its a public relations exercise meant to fool Kenyans and spend more public resources.

Here are some of the sentiments:

#NationalPrayerBreakfast is useless, how many times have national prayers been held but the country keeps going off course. Prayers are useless. pic.twitter.com/7DCxsn9oR7 — ben stunna (@benstunna5) May 30, 2019

This is a Congregation of Corrupt indviduals and looters of public resources pretending to pray #NationalPrayerBreakfast — Sir Albert (@AlbertNyambane5) May 30, 2019

When a Lion is Chasing an Antelope.

The Lion Prays for Food

The Antelope prays for Protection.

Only One Prayer is Answered. #NationalPrayerBreakfast — Kiilu Ndeti (@KiiluNdeti) May 30, 2019

🎶Stealing, stealing, stealing🎶Stealing in the name of the Lord🎶

My father's house of worship🎶 Has become a den of thieves, Stealing in the name of the Lord🎶 #NationalPrayerBreakfast pic.twitter.com/JvwFntOrdn — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) May 30, 2019