NationalPrayerBreakfast is useless politicians are preying on us, Kenyans lament

Kenyans have criticized the ongoing #NationalPrayerBreakfast meeting at the Safari park hotel saying that its a public relations exercise meant to fool Kenyans and spend more public resources.
Here are some of the sentiments:
#NationalPrayerBreakfast is useless, how many times have national prayers been held but the country keeps going off course. Prayers are useless. pic.twitter.com/7DCxsn9oR7
— ben stunna (@benstunna5) May 30, 2019
As if prayers will work.😂😂🤦🏽#NationalPrayerBreakfast #GMITM
— 🗿HADEZ (@BrayohadezM) May 30, 2019
This is a Congregation of Corrupt indviduals and looters of public resources pretending to pray #NationalPrayerBreakfast
— Sir Albert (@AlbertNyambane5) May 30, 2019
When a Lion is Chasing an Antelope.
The Lion Prays for Food
The Antelope prays for Protection.
Only One Prayer is Answered. #NationalPrayerBreakfast
— Kiilu Ndeti (@KiiluNdeti) May 30, 2019
🎶Stealing, stealing, stealing🎶Stealing in the name of the Lord🎶
My father's house of worship🎶 Has become a den of thieves, Stealing in the name of the Lord🎶 #NationalPrayerBreakfast pic.twitter.com/JvwFntOrdn
— Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) May 30, 2019
When politicians wanted votes ALL PRAYERS were held at Uhuru Park &ALL Kenyans were welcomed.they EVEN PROVIDED BUSES TO FERRY PPL FROM ALL CORNERS OF 254. but now ALL prayers are held at Safari Park Hotel as they enjoy 5 COURSE MEALS #NationalPrayerBreakfast #PrayerBreakfast2019 pic.twitter.com/0VoVTHzGJ9
— #AintNobodyGotTime4ThisSh*t (@yourspenfully) May 30, 2019
Comments
Anonymous says
Raila survives on corruption money, that’s why odm nominations are always unfair so that he can install leaders who will feed him
Anonymous says
these are zombies for free. they gather to pray to GOD who never lessens to those prayers and those prayers never reach GOD, cos, the devil blocks those prayers since they are all in his hell and abyss basket by choice.
zombie of the devil, stop wasting our taxes on useless prayers that goes nowhere!.
Just call it state of the nation prayers to Lucifer your god of choice.
Anonymous says
The long dark cloud of evil and destruction is here to stay…we have auctioned our lands and mans best friend to China. The church in Kenya is visibly compromised by dirty cash. The prayers are a terrible joke for a country that conmen serve as role models and looters pack fancy motis for the poor to drool on .organized crime is behind all this looting and killings in this here state capture…zzzzz 444
Anonymous says
Organized crime prayers wont work