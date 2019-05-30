Kenya Today

#NationalPrayerBreakfast is useless politicians are preying on us, Kenyans lament

Kenyans have criticized the ongoing #NationalPrayerBreakfast meeting at the Safari park hotel saying that its a public relations exercise meant to fool Kenyans and spend more public resources.
Here are some of the sentiments:

  2. these are zombies for free. they gather to pray to GOD who never lessens to those prayers and those prayers never reach GOD, cos, the devil blocks those prayers since they are all in his hell and abyss basket by choice.

    zombie of the devil, stop wasting our taxes on useless prayers that goes nowhere!.

    Just call it state of the nation prayers to Lucifer your god of choice.

  3. The long dark cloud of evil and destruction is here to stay…we have auctioned our lands and mans best friend to China. The church in Kenya is visibly compromised by dirty cash. The prayers are a terrible joke for a country that conmen serve as role models and looters pack fancy motis for the poor to drool on .organized crime is behind all this looting and killings in this here state capture…zzzzz 444

