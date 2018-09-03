STATEMENT: Position Of National Lands Commission Regarding TAJMALL/Airgate Mall Status

NATIONAL LAND COMMISSION PRESS RELEASE

TO ALL MEDIA HOUSES, FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

RE: COMMISSION POSITION ON TAJMALL/AIRGATE MALL STATUS

Contrary to reports carried in sections of the media that the National Land Commission had upheld the titles for Taj Mall LR 209/13938, the Commission wishes to state as follows:

1. The Commission received a complaint on 14th June 2013, from Kenya Urban Roads Authority requesting it to review grants for parcels located along Outer-Ring Road to determine their legality or propriety. LR 209/13938- Taj Mall, was among the parcels of land received.

2. In their submission, KURA stated that the road corridor from North Airport Road to Ngong River was acquired by the Government in 1960 and the Road Survey executed in 1966.

3. That the portion where LR 209/13938 is currently located was acquired by the Government in 1960 for construction of Outer-Ring vide gazette notice No.1105 of 30th April 1971.

It is therefore the Commission’s position that the property was compulsorily acquired for road expansion and it is thus a public utility and that any title held is revoked.

That whereas LR No. 7075/13/1 that was amalgamated with LR 7075/24 to form LR 209/13938 is vested in Taj Mall, the title 209/13935 should be surrendered to the commission for regularization and excision of 7075/13/1 which is vested in the National Government for road expansion.

This revocation is also confirmed in the Kenya Gazette of 22nd January 206. (Vol CXVIII- No.6)

Copy attached for ease of reference.

END

