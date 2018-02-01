Nation Media Reshufles Editors, CUTS POWERS Of Linus Kaikai To Massage Statehouse Operatives

EDITORIAL STAFF CHANGES

Management wishes to make the following staff changes/appointments as part of its reorganisation to execute the strategy to sustain and accelerate the momentum towards fully entrenching processes for a mobile-first, digitally aligned 360-degree content company. The structure should also provide the necessary focus for us to deliver on the other key NMG strategic pillar – to protect and grow existing business. Great progress has been made in the past one year but it is imperative that the pace is accelerated and the focus intensified throughout the department.

Peter Ngare, who has been the Editorial Manager, takes over as Editor, Taifas

Pamela Asigi takes over as Editor, NTV reporting into the Editor-in-Chief

Catherine Wanyama is appointed the Editorial Administration Manager

Mwiti Marete becomes the Op-Ed Editor

Peter Munaita takes over as the Head of Content, with the key responsibility of delivering high quality content first for online consumers and then reworking this with other editors for use in other platforms

Dave Opiyo will work at the Content Desk as Assignments Editor reporting into the Head of Content

Kariuki Waihenya is appointed Head of Production. Assisted by the DN Chief Sub-Editor, they will lead a pool of all senior sub-editors and sub-editors, and organize schedules to ensure that the daily production work on all the pages produced across the Group is executed efficiently.

Julius Sigei moves to Sunday Nation as an Associate Editor to work with the Editor; while Bernard Mwinzi is redeployed as Associate Editor (Daily Nation) and Francis Wanyonyi becomes Associate Editor (Saturday Nation). They will have substantive roles to work with editors to originate, supervise and plan the publications to consistently achieve differentiated products with a Day 2 character.

Both the Online and Print platforms will have Finishing Hubs whose key deliverable will be powerful researched stories that will be unique to the platforms. They will ensure that we give value to our readers who, in the present circumstances, have a lot of the breaking news; event driven stories. For Print, the current investigative desk will evolve into the Finishing Hub and will be coordinated by John Kamau. For Online, the Newsplex Desk will be strengthened to play this role and it will be coordinated by Dorothy Otieno.

These changes take effect on February 1, 2018.

Tom Mshindi

Editor-in-Chief