‘Mt Kenya Mafia In Nation Media are Cowards, That Is Why They BANNED My Column’- Dr Ndii

NASA Strategist and celebrated Economist David Ndii who recently denounced his Kikuyu ethnicity has placed Nation Media Group on the chopping board over their move to axe his column.

Ndii revealed that after numerous texts and calls sent to the Editor responsible for his column that went unanswered, he finally sent a mail to the NMG Chair who confirmed his column had indeed been suspended.

He added that the Chairman could not however come clean and instead dilly dallied on the reasons as to why the decided to axe his column famous for hard hitting criticism of the Jubilee administration.



https://twitter.com/DavidNdii/status/971422163390607360

It is rumored that the Executive are behind NMG’s move to suspend Ndii’s column.