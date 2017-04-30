HOW Raila NASA Will DEFEAT Uhuru Jubilee Round One. The Opposition has TYRANNY OF NUMBERS this time and Mt Kenya Mafia are in PANIC

In an elaborate plan seen by Sunday Standard, the emboldened opposition grouping projects to score 9,109,344 votes against Jubilee’s 7,297,800 votes. They project 85 per cent voter turn-out in the country —16,407,144 voters out of the estimated 19,302,522 registered voters.
From its core support base of the Luhya, Kamba and Luo,Kisii communities, NASA approximates that it will bag a total of 6.3 million votes — 1.7 million from Kambas, 1.7 million from the Luo, 2.2 million from the Luhya community and 0.7m from Gusii.
From the document, Jubilee will score zero votes from the Luhya community it has worked flat out to impress. It will also score zero votes among the Luo and Kamba.
Modest figures,
NASA Pentagon member Musalia Mudvadi projected that they would get more votes than these “modest figures” when they launch massive campaigns in the next few weeks. He said they intend to knock on every door and ensure they win the presidential vote in the first round.
Another Pentagon member Moses Wetang’ula said they would penetrate the Jubilee stronghold and win over more voters. From the NASA document, the opposition expects to top up their votes from the Maasai (256,118), Somali (660,000), Mijikenda (680,000), Meru (74,000), Turukana (300,000),Teso (124,000) and Kuria (81,000) among others. The party is counting on its newly-minted principal Isaac Ruto to deliver at least 205,000 votes from the Kalenjin nation. In contrast, the analysis approximates that Jubilee will bag 4.8 million votes from its core support base of Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities.
In 2013 election, the two communities voted Jubilee man-to-man. From the Kikuyu’s, Jubilee will scoop the entire 3,035,621 of the voters who will turn out to vote. And from the Kalenjin Jubilee will get 1,845,162 votes. The document says the total number of registered Kikuyu voters is 3.5 million but projects that only three million will turn out to vote.
Similarly, the Kalenjin vote stands at 2.4 million according to NASA strategists, but only two million will turn out on Election Day.To add up to their 7.2 million votes, NASA believes Jubilee will get 64,000 votes from the Maasai, 183,000 from the Kisii, 340,000 from Somalis, 567,000 from the Merus, 128,000 from the Turkana, and 297,000 from the Embu among others.
In Nairobi, NASA approximates that the Kikuyu vote to stand at 706,000 followed by Kamba (381,000), Luhya (338,000) and Luo (324,000). The calculations done by a group of consultants engaged by the NASA principals ignores the impact of Jubilee inroads in Coast, lower Eastern and Western.
Presidential line-up. Jubilee for supper
In the 2013 polls and according to the official figures, President Uhuru Kenyatta beat Raila Odinga, the main opposition candidate by 832,887 votes with the help of ghost voters thanks to IEBC and Jubilee server.
Kenyatta scored 6,173,433 against Raila’s 5,340,546. On Thursday, NASA announced its presidential line-up with Raila at the top and his 2013 running mate Kalonzo Musyoka as his deputy. “This time, we are ahead of them in this game. We have done our mathematics and we have the fi gures ready with us. Trust me, on August 8, we will have Jubilee for supper,” ODM Director of Elections Junet Mohamed told Sunday Standard.
@davidmwaura says
you want kenyans to believe that no Luhya, Luo or kamba will vote for Uhuru and only 64000 Masai will.
KENYAN EL-CHAPO says
Mwaura I ask the same question..if all okuyus vote for one of their own why should other tribes not vote for their own??
wanji says
kikuyus dont vote for others why should luyia vote a kikuyu? impossible
anonymous says
Uhuru must go home in the morning hours we are fed up with one tribe rule.
Anonymous says
Kalenjins can’t be 1.7 m, your are just day dreaming
Anonymous says
very far from the truth. we maasai we deliver more than 400k to jubilee. 64k is just one constituency in kajiado.
kajiado is a jubilees zone. total lies
otwero says
kalenjins are divided and do NASA will get votses from them.NASA is winning this election.
anonymous says
Very few kuyus are living in Kajiado
nyaga says
most of us kikuyus will vote for baba this round.tumedanganywa sana
Omarsayyid says
Gud
Rollings says
Kiuks are many in other counties lol From Nairobi, Kajiado,Narok e.t.c tutawasafisha mshangae
Mambo Mwaleta says
This is mere propaganda. Kenyans should be focusing on which coalition has the tyranny of ideas. This time round numbers will not just come from ethnic backyards, but from across the divide of Kenyans who believe in the coalition or party that can truly transform their lives. People has started to transcend tribal lines thanks to the misery visited upon them by successive regimes of their own tribesmen.
Achieng says
NOTHING DIFFERENT FROM 2013. HERE ARE THE REAL MATHS. RAILONZO + WETAH SCORED 43% LET’S ADD 4.7% FOR MADVD. THEY ARE STILL SHORT. BUT THE MAGIC THIS TIME IS ISACK RUTO IMAGINARY 1 MILLION VOTES FROM THE TREE OF VOTES.
joshua Mahero says
All African leaders are hypocrites and egocentric. No matter who rules who, common man will always anguish in poverty till he/she throw in towel. Stop sycophancy!
John Nyagwachi says
this time, light has been seen at the end of the tunnel !!! After failing Kenyans terribly, our weapons must be out into function-(election votes). Let Moses help us through the desert !! The figures are working this time.
Omarsayyid says
And if jubilee thugs are sure of a win why are they restlessly in panic….wait and see NASA wipe off jubilee in the wee hrs of the mrng….”jubilee,wezi pamoja”. Home.
#ndiegevictor says
Kenya must be great again this time round.
we must not play around with Kenyans.
#Nasatibiiim*
salim sironga says
This propaganda is old fashioned,the truth of the matter is that jubelee strongholds remain intact while we have gained immensely in former opposition areas like western kenya where musalia did not only failto be nasa flag bearer but was offered a non existing premier positions together with his colleague wetangula,sec 130and 156 0f our constitution guides any doubting Thomas’s’ clearly to wake up from ignorance.Also in our basket of jubelee we have made gains in kwale,mombasa,tana river while nomadic communities remain solidly in courtesy of hon William Ruto.Coming close home kisii and nyamira,kuria,narok ,kajiado and Nairobi are no longer swing vote areas but jubilee zones.I can place my sure bet that 08/08/17 elections jubelee shall bounce back with a resounding win of up to 70+@%,wait and see.