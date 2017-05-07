NASA SUPREME LEADER ‘Joshua’ Raila Odinga in Jerusalem for Africa-Israel Conference

RAILA ODINGA IN JERUSALEM FOR AFRICA-ISRAEL CONFERENCE:

Hon Raila Odinga, the National Super Alliance Presidential candidate will tomorrow, May 8, 2017 address the second Africa – Israel International Conference being held at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Mr. Odinga will make a Key Note Address on the subject of Religion, Democratization and Pursuit of Peace and Stability in Africa at the Opening Session to be held in Abba Eben Hall, Truman Institute, Mt. Scopus Campus. He will afterwards hold discussions with members of the Political Science Department of Hebrew University.

Mr. Odinga will be in Israel for a week and is also set to address the Global Program in International Development Students at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The Conference is sponsored by the US-based Africa Center for Peace and Democracy (ACPD) and the Harry S. Truman Research Institute for the Advancement of Peace at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

This year’s conference brings together senior religious leaders, political party leaders and members of parliament from across Africa with Israeli officials to discuss the role of religion and democracy in Africa. The Conference is in its second year and aims to encourage positive relations between Africa and Israel. Mr Odinga addressed the conference in March 2016.

Dennis Onyango

May 7, 2017