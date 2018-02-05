NASA Strategist David Ndii In Trouble For Demanding Uhuru Taken To Rehab

Photo: President Uhuru with Interior CS Fred Matiangi
“Turning up drunk to work daily is ground for dismissal. If as it seems @Ukenyatta is an alcoholic, he should be in rehab, not State House,” Ndii stated.
The statement was followed by quick reactions on Twitter, attracting more than two thousand retweets within an hour after being published.
NASA leader Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Junior, responded swiftly stating that, “First step to recovery is admitting there’s a problem”.
Many other tweeps joined the fray criticising the Oxford (PhD)-educated economist for his unrelenting attacks on the President.
In psychiatry, that day he scratched his ass in public , that is what is called rock bottom moment. It's a direct indicator for rehab…this is not politics, this is someone's health/ life we are talking about here
— 小红 (@ernai) February 5, 2018
😂😂😂😂 high on substance too. pic.twitter.com/KFO2XdaxuL
— Prof.Dr.ENG. Nanguti (@nangutikevin) February 5, 2018
It is embarrassing to see that when he is addressing the nation. Shame on his handlers!
— Ngolia Kimanzu (@NgoliaK) February 5, 2018
Anonymous says
How can an alcoholic President keeps on sratching his rectum daily in public ask Dp william Ruto who was heard whispering about Uhuru Kenyattas behavior two weeks ago.
Anonymous says
just a concern; ndii is OK.
Anonymous says
IF THIS IS TRUE, THAT THE PERSON WHO IS IN CHARGE OF (A) ORDERING LAW ENFORCEMENT TO GO AFTER KENYANS (B) SIGNING BUSINESS DEALS WITH FOREIGN ENTITIES :
IS ALWAYS UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF SOME DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, THEN THE FOREIGN LOOTERS OF KENYAN RESOURCES HAVE HIT THE JACKPOT IN KENYA! KENYAN RESOURCES ARE THEIRS!
Muturah Peter says
A drunkard jab
Anonymous says
if nasa leadership lives in the moon. kikuyu are killers you will be killed next time they are comming for raila tinga
Anyone says
I hope there is no fomular in killing a person, n u son need to attend a class to know wat to do
Business mogul says
The Head teacher who was fired for being drunk should be reinstated and Uhururuto fired even Matiangi how do you stand the stench from that person I thought you were an SDA turned political murderer.
Anonymous says
Uhuru should not be taken to Rehab but to the mogue!