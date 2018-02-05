Kenya Today

NASA Strategist David Ndii In Trouble For Demanding Uhuru Taken To Rehab

Photo: President Uhuru with Interior CS Fred Matiangi

“Turning up drunk to work daily is ground for dismissal. If as it seems @Ukenyatta is an alcoholic, he should be in rehab, not State House,” Ndii stated.

The statement was followed by quick reactions on Twitter, attracting more than two thousand retweets within an hour after being published.

NASA leader Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Junior, responded swiftly stating that, “First step to recovery is admitting there’s a problem”.

Many other tweeps joined the fray criticising the Oxford (PhD)-educated economist for his unrelenting attacks on the President.

  3. IF THIS IS TRUE, THAT THE PERSON WHO IS IN CHARGE OF (A) ORDERING LAW ENFORCEMENT TO GO AFTER KENYANS (B) SIGNING BUSINESS DEALS WITH FOREIGN ENTITIES :
    IS ALWAYS UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF SOME DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, THEN THE FOREIGN LOOTERS OF KENYAN RESOURCES HAVE HIT THE JACKPOT IN KENYA! KENYAN RESOURCES ARE THEIRS!

  6. The Head teacher who was fired for being drunk should be reinstated and Uhururuto fired even Matiangi how do you stand the stench from that person I thought you were an SDA turned political murderer.

