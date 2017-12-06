NASA Supreme Leader Raila MOURNS Hon Francis Nyenze

DECEMBER 6, 2017

MOURNING HON. FRANCIS NYENZE:

We have learnt with profound sadness of the passing earlier today of Kitui West MP Hon. Francis Nyenze following a period of hospitalization.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. We wish to convey heartfelt sympathies and sincere condolences to the people of Kitui West and the country at large at this tragic moment. Hon Nyenze served the people of Kitui West and the country with dedication cumulatively for decades.

In Hon. Nyenzes death, NASA has lost a dedicated and out-spoken leader who always stood by what he believed was good for his constituents and the nation.

Hon. Nyenze steered our MPs in the National Assembly in a difficult and hostile 2013-2017 through very careful balancing.

We know that his passing fills Kitui West constituents and NASA family with powerful emotions, given the countless ways in which he served the nation and the constituency as MP, Minister, and Leader of Minority at different times in his career.

It is our hope that God will grant his family and constituents the strength to cope with the loss. May God rest his soul in eternal peace.

HON RAILA ODINGA

HON STEPHEN KALONZO MUSYOKA

HON MUSALIA MUDAVADI

HON MOSES WETANGULA