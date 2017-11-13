How NASA Plans To Welcome Raila From USA On Friday, One Million Person March to JKIA.

RT. HON. RAILA ODINGA WELCOME PARTY AND GRAND RALLY

The People’s President Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga is to arrive back in the country on Friday, November 17, 2017.

NASA plans a grand and befitting welcome for this indomitable and indefatigable leader.

To this effect, the organisers of the grand welcome invite supporters to a major rally at the Kamukunji Grounds in Kamukunji Constituency in Nairobi on Thursday, November 16, 2017. The rally will be a dress rehearsal for the Friday grand welcome.

We welcome all Kenyans to this grand Thursday rally and the arrival party on Friday. All these are part of our continuing journey of ensuring electoral justice and putting an end to the evil culture of sham elections with pre-determined outcomes.

Together we shall triumph.

Sen. James Orengo

Sen. Johnstone Muthama

Sen. Bonny Khalwale

November 13, 2017.