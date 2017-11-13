How NASA Plans To Welcome Raila From USA On Friday, One Million Person March to JKIA.

RT. HON. RAILA ODINGA WELCOME PARTY AND GRAND RALLY
The People’s President Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga is to arrive back in the country on Friday, November 17, 2017.
NASA plans a grand and befitting welcome for this indomitable and indefatigable leader.
To this effect, the organisers of the grand welcome invite supporters to a major rally at the Kamukunji Grounds in Kamukunji Constituency in Nairobi on Thursday, November 16, 2017. The rally will be a dress rehearsal for the Friday grand welcome.
We welcome all Kenyans to this grand Thursday rally and the arrival party on Friday. All these are part of our continuing journey of ensuring electoral justice and putting an end to the evil culture of sham elections with pre-determined outcomes.
Together we shall triumph.
Sen. James Orengo
Sen. Johnstone Muthama
Sen. Bonny Khalwale
November 13, 2017.
Comments
tin tin says
This will be a great manifestation of true might in the hands of citizenry.
Anonymous says
baba ni president of kenya sawa
Starsarinna says
res says
These politicians are lucky they draw salaries even as they spend endless days politicking.
dom says
this Will never change the fact Uhuru is president of kenya
dom says
by the way which will be the next destination after UK, is it nigeria? please update