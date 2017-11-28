NASA “Idiots” Who Abandoned Kidero For Sonko Deeply Regret, Asks Baba For Forgiveness

There’s this lot who woke up in the morning to vote for Mike Mbuvi alias Sonko as the Nairobi supremo, how do you look at yourselves these days ?
How will you tell your children that handouts made you throw away Nairobi to the dogs? He’s never hidden his uncouth behavior. He’s a goon, a thug, illiterate and everything possibly wrong about human race!!
Your governor, the governor of the capital city of Kenya, sits down and decides to use public resources goes forth to supervise as SIX tankers loaded with FILTH and HUMAN WASTE are offloaded at an open field just to stop a MEMORIAL RALLY.
What happens when the rains pour and washes it away ? All this will be deposited at the door steps of occupants of this area, the governor will be happy because he successfully stopped the rally.
What an idiot !!! I hope history won’t be kind on you handout electorate!! Shame on you !! Shame on you!!!!
Comments
Anonymous says
MIKE MBUVI SONKO IF NOT ALONE IN THIS DEPARTMENT OF LEAPING FIRST AND THEN LOOKING AND THINKING LATER!
THIS IS HOW MANY AFRICAN RULING ELITES BEHAVE WHEN GIVEN SOME LITTLE MONEY WITH GIVEN THE INSTRUCTIONS TO DAMAGE AND KILL THE VERY AFRICAN CITIZENS THEY PRETEND TO PROTECT!
THESE KILLING MACHINES WE NOW CALL “AFRICAN RULING DICTATORS” ARE VERY EFFICIENT AT DEVOURING AND CANNIBALIZING THEIR OWN WHEN GIVEN SOME BRIBES WITH SPECIFIC INSTRUCTIONS TO ACT ON! THEY WILL NOT DISAPPOINT THEIR FOREIGN CLIENTS!!
AND THOSE NASA CITIZENS WHO VOTED FOR HIM; THEY THOUGHT OF BRIBES FIRST!!!
Owor Kipenji says
Do not be too full of yourselves.You are fellows who are living in denial of realities and relying on a tired brain like that of Raila Amolo a man who suffers from normal pressure hydrocephalus.
Try to find out why and you will discover that you are following a very highly deluded man.
NASA is after all an amalgam of tribal war chiefs who are riding on the backs of their tribes people with no development agenda except using them for cheap political mileage.Is there any foundation associated with Raila Amolo’s name or even that of his late father Ajuma that addresses the myriad of ills Raila and cohorts keep yapping about?Should that not jig the memories of even a preschooler to make them aware of how evil garbs itself?
Anonymous says
Don’t regrat. The guy is better than kidero. NASA should have gotten somebody than Kidero – kidero is as rotten than the fraudsters of the day and he’s of no use.
The better we forget kidero the better and don’t regret.