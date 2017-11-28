NASA “Idiots” Who Abandoned Kidero For Sonko Deeply Regret, Asks Baba For Forgiveness

There’s this lot who woke up in the morning to vote for Mike Mbuvi alias Sonko as the Nairobi supremo, how do you look at yourselves these days ?

How will you tell your children that handouts made you throw away Nairobi to the dogs? He’s never hidden his uncouth behavior. He’s a goon, a thug, illiterate and everything possibly wrong about human race!!

Your governor, the governor of the capital city of Kenya, sits down and decides to use public resources goes forth to supervise as SIX tankers loaded with FILTH and HUMAN WASTE are offloaded at an open field just to stop a MEMORIAL RALLY.

What happens when the rains pour and washes it away ? All this will be deposited at the door steps of occupants of this area, the governor will be happy because he successfully stopped the rally.

What an idiot !!! I hope history won’t be kind on you handout electorate!! Shame on you !! Shame on you!!!!