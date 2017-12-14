BREAKING: NASA Names Final EALA Nominees Are; Oburu, Magaya, Musyoka And Fatuma

PRESS RELEASE

After extensive consultations between the leadership and the rank and file of the NASA Coalition, the following members of the Coalition have been settled on as the nominees to the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA);

1. Hon. Dr. Oburu Oginga

2. Mr. Kennedy Musyoka

3. Mr. Norman Magaya

4. Hon. Fatuma Ibrahim

NASA Legislators are therefore advised to adhere to the list above when voting this afternoon.

Thanks.

Hon. John N. Mbadi (CPA), MP

Leader of the Minority Party, National Assembly of Kenya.

14th December 2017