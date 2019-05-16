Narok county distributes 4000 boxes of Condoms ahead of Madaraka Day celebrations

Narok County Public Health officials have distributed 4,000 boxes of condoms for use as hundreds of commercial sex workers continue ‘migrating’ to the town ahead of the Madaraka Day celebrations.

This is according to Ms Vivian Sereti Mpeti, the CEC for Health, who has said the condoms have been given out for free at all the social places, including bars, restaurants and hotels.

This even as the preparations to mark the public holiday in the town continues to peak.

UNPROTECTED SEX

The CEC also cautioned members of the public against engaging in unprotected sex.

Prior to the CEC’s revelation, an NGO had called on the county government of Narok to restock the supply of condoms ahead of Madaraka Day celebrations.

The organization, Family Aids initiative Response (FAIR), had said that the number of commercial sex workers might increase due to the occasion.

Historically, commercial sex workers from as far as Uganda, Tanzania, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kericho, Nairobi, Central Kenya and Mombasa flock the town during wheat harvesting seasons but Madaraka Day boom has pulled the twilight girls into the dusty town early.

COMMERCIAL SEX WORKERS

In recent days, Narok county has seen an influx of visitors ahead of the celebrations, including commercial sex workers, police officers, event organizers and entertainment groups.

Cases of drugging, some of which go unreported, have increased in drinking dens where the commercial sex workers operate.

According to records, the HIV prevalence rate in the country stands at 5 percent, with Narok county recording 2.7 percent.

Meanwhile, Narok County Commissioner George Natembeya has assured the area residents of enhanced security ahead of the celebrations.