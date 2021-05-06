Nakuru MCAs humiliate Gedion MOI, decline invitation to Kabarak

By Dennis Itumbi

Cerelac Coalition Presidential Candidate Gideon Moi, has invited Nakuru MCAs to Kabarak.

Eighteen of them have so far declined.

1. Hon. Dr. Peter Mbae

2. Hon. Eddy Kiragu

3. Hon. Kibet Kurgat

4. Hon. Nzuki

5. Hon. Peter Wanyanguthii

6. Hon. Kipterter

7. Hon. Paul Pogba

8. Hon. Tesot

9. Hon. Cyrus Mitei

10. Hon. Kilisha

11. Hon. Grace Mwathi

12. Hon. Irene Chebii

13. Hon. Mutai Sirikwa

14. Hon. Lily Kones

15. Hon. Doreen

16. Hon. David Malel

17. Hon. Mike Kirui

18. Hon. Rachael Maru

Since Moi is also the preferred State House and Mama Ngina successor, Jubilee is applying pressure on the MCAs to attend the meeting.

The MCAs are still saying No and the numbers are increasing.