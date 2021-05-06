Nakuru MCAs humiliate Gedion MOI, decline invitation to Kabarak

By Dennis Itumbi
Cerelac Coalition Presidential Candidate Gideon Moi, has invited Nakuru MCAs to Kabarak.
Eighteen of them have so far declined.
1. Hon. Dr. Peter Mbae
2. Hon. Eddy Kiragu
3. Hon. Kibet Kurgat
4. Hon. Nzuki
5. Hon. Peter Wanyanguthii
6. Hon. Kipterter
7. Hon. Paul Pogba
8. Hon. Tesot
9. Hon. Cyrus Mitei
10. Hon. Kilisha
11. Hon. Grace Mwathi
12. Hon. Irene Chebii
13. Hon. Mutai Sirikwa
14. Hon. Lily Kones
15. Hon. Doreen
16. Hon. David Malel
17. Hon. Mike Kirui
18. Hon. Rachael Maru
Since Moi is also the preferred State House and Mama Ngina successor, Jubilee is applying pressure on the MCAs to attend the meeting.
The MCAs are still saying No and the numbers are increasing.
Comments
Anonymous says
Is that the useless pimp with nothing to show as both an mpig and a sanator: it will be tabula rasa as president of kenya. It should go president its father’s fassils.