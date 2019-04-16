Nairobi’s Premier Health Facility Closes Down Following Cholera Outbreak

One person has died and seven others are still hospitalised following a cholera outbreak at The Nairobi hospital in Nairobi.

One Nairobi Hospital catering worker dies, seven others admitted with cholera; institution orders closure of in-house cafeteria.

On the release nothing to do with the death and hospitalization.

Cholera is very funny lakini… it "Breaks out in a hospital" Disrespectful!! SMH. pic.twitter.com/AnzHNIgSj7 — S.N. Nyamao 🇰🇪 (@snnyamao) April 16, 2019

The victims are alleged to be staff at the hospitals catering department. They are said to offer services in the kitchen.

Cholera outbreak being reported in Nairobi Hospital with a catering staff dead and 5 admitted. pic.twitter.com/iDepuRjUOj — paul okonji (@paul_okonji) April 16, 2019

It is alleged that the staff were admitted on Monday evening and one succumbed to the disease Tuesday morning.

The report also indicates that the hospital’s cafeteria has been closed for an unspecified period of time due to the situation.

On their part, the hospital has acknowledged that there were patients infected by the disease but maintained that there is no outbreak at the hospital.

BREAKING: One staff dead and 7 others admitted following a Cholera outbreak at The Nairobi Hospital Cafeteria which has led to the closure of the premier health facility closed. pic.twitter.com/Gh5di0GBzg — K24 TV (@K24Tv) April 16, 2019

“Unfortunately we had 8 staff affected. There is no outbreak of cholera in the Nairobi hospital.

In an update posted on their Twitter page, the hospital stated that no patient was at risk as they were continuously monitoring the situation.

“All preliminary measures are in place,” read part of the tweet.