Nairobi’s Premier Health Facility Closes Down Following Cholera Outbreak

One person has died and seven others are still hospitalised following a cholera outbreak at The Nairobi hospital in Nairobi.

The victims are alleged to be staff at the hospitals catering department. They are said to offer services in the kitchen.

It is alleged that the staff were admitted on Monday evening and one succumbed to the disease Tuesday morning.

The report also indicates that the hospital’s cafeteria has been closed for an unspecified period of time due to the situation.

On their part, the hospital has acknowledged that there were patients infected by the disease but maintained that there is no outbreak at the hospital.

“Unfortunately we had 8 staff affected. There is no outbreak of cholera in the Nairobi hospital.

In an update posted on their Twitter page, the hospital stated that no patient was at risk as they were continuously monitoring the situation.

“All preliminary measures are in place,” read part of the tweet.

