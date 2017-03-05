Nairobi Voters DEMAND Jubilee BAN Alleged Former Mungiki Treasurer Hon Waruinge from Contesting Embakasi MP seat in August Polls

After Jubillee Party banned Mungiki leader Maina Njenga from the party nominations, Embakasi East residents now want the party to also ban Stephen Maina Waruinge, reportedly former Mungiki Treasurer who wants to vie for area MP on Jubilee Party ticket. Many residents in the Constituency belive that Jubilee Party should ban Njenga’s close associates like Stephen Maina Waruinge (alias Maish Mzito) who was reportedly was the Mungiki Treasurer.

Stephen Maina Waruinge is brother to Ndura Waruinge (Maina Njenga’s Deputy in Mungiki chain of command) is seeking to vie for Embakasi East seat on Jubilee ticket. When it is remembered that the outlawed criminal gang which terrorized Nairobi residents especially in the larger Embakasi Constituency was largely a family affair with Ndura Waruinge leading the gang and his brother Stephen Maina in charge of the extortion ring an Mungiki Treasury, Jubilee Party should also ban Mr. Maina from nominations as a matter of public interest.

The Standard reports that The Jubilee Party has rejected nomination papers from former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga, and the move has been hailed by Nairobi residents as an indication that JP believed in integrity. “JP will not clear Njenga to use its party ticket to vie in Laikipia. That’s good news, he better try ODM where (Raila) Odinga is his frontman after all.” said Mithamo Michiri in a Facebook post.

Residents in Embakasi East most of whom were affected by Mungiki activities have in the recent days appealed to Jubilee Party to lock out Stephen Maina Njenga from the Jubilee ticket saying he is the opposite of everything the party stands for. Many also fear that Mr. Maina’s candidature will bring violence and macabre killings in their otherwise tranquil neighbourhoods.

One Nyayo Estate Residents Official official who requested anonymity for fear for her family said:

“We don’t want a repeat of the Mungiki horror. It is welcome news that Jubilee Party locked out Mungiki Leader but they must also lock out his cousin, Treasurer and Ndura Waruinge’s brother Stephen Njenga Waruinge. Otherwise our streets will never be safe again.”

A leader of a prominent Church Ministry in Mihang’o said: “Clearly, our prayers are being answered. It is good Maina Njenga has been locked out. The prayers of parents who lost their sons to Mungiki are being answered. But even his cousin Stephen Maina’ Waruinges hands are dirty as he was Mungiki treasurer and the party should lock him out for same reasons as Maina Njenga.”

The residents of Tassia in Embakasi Ward and Soweto Slums are worried that the emergence of Stephen Maina Waruinge is to blame for the increasing extortionists in their estates forcefully levying illegal charges for water, electricity and security in the same manner as defunct Mungiki. Some feared that the said Maina was had been transfering Mungiki voters from Kayole and Mwiki and urged Jubilee Party to act swiftly to safeguard their welfare.

A recent incident involving eruption of violence in Mradi Estate in Utawala engineered by hired goons associated with Stephen Maina Waruinge has left many residents saying they will boycott Jubilee primaries unless he is banned. They said they are not ready to go back to the Mungiki days when violence was the order of the day in their neighbourhoods. There has been a spate of killings in the Mradi area and only last year Political Activist Stephen Mukabana was brutally murdered in unclear circumstances Mungiki style.

Most residents of Donholm and Greenspan area were shocked to learn about Stephen Maina Waruinge’s relationship with Maina Njenga. Many reiterated that such people like Charles Taylor of Liberia belong to jail and should be tried at ICC for justice to be done to their victims and families. They lauded the banning of Maina Jenga from Jubilee nominations and said the same fate should be visited on Stephen Maina Waruinge as he was like Judas Iscariot, the Treasurer of the infamous sect.