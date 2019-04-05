Nairobi Residents May Soon Be Arrested For Buying From Hawkers

Should Nairobi MCAs pass the Trade Bill which seeks to have people buying goods from street vendors arrested and fined in a court of law, then Nairobi residents will face arrest for buying goods from hawkers in the Central Business District.
This is in a bid to eliminate street hawkers in Nairobi’s Central Business District.
Nairobi County’s Minister for Trade and Tourism Allan Igambi has urged the MCAs to pass the Bill which he says will assist in dealing with the hawkers’ menace in the CBD.
“I urge the MCAs to pass this Bill, this will not be a way to collect money but a deterrent to the menace,” he said.
The Bill was developed during Governor Evans Kidero’s administration but the then MCAs didn’t pass it.
If the Bill is passed, both the hawkers and the buyers will be fined Sh2,000 on the spot.
Comments
Anonymous says
THE CONTROL FREAKS ARE PRACTICING CAPITALISM!
The hawkers must unite and build stalls that would allow them to DIRECTLY sell their produce to local customers who would rather buy from hawkers!!
THE FINE IS A PLOY TO FORCE KENYAN PRODUCE BUYERS TO BUY THEIR PRODUCE THROUGH MIDDLE MEN/WOMEN OPERATING IN THE MALLS!! THERE IS NO QUESTION ABOUT IT!
THESE MALL OPERATORS DO NOT WANT COMPETITION FROM THE HAWKERS!! THEY WANT TO MONOPOLIZE THE TRADE OF SELLING THE PRODUCE BY SABOTAGING AND getting rid of HAWKERS, THUS MAKING THE PRICE OF PRODUCE HIGH!
DO NOT VOTE FOR ANY MP WHO VOTES FOR THE FINE UNLESS THEY CAN ACCOMMODATE HAWKERS ACCESS TO THEIR CUSTOMERS! THE law makers can create a conducive environment under which hawkers can operate without being terrorized! Unless the stringent fines are set IN ORDER TO to collect revenues from the poor hawkers; the revenues will end up inside the pockets of some government elites!!
MALL OPERATORS MAY HAVE BRIBED THE ELITE MPs TO GET RID OF THE COMPETITION!! THIS IS A SURVIVAL WAR!!