Nairobi Residents May Soon Be Arrested For Buying From Hawkers

Should Nairobi MCAs pass the Trade Bill which seeks to have people buying goods from street vendors arrested and fined in a court of law, then Nairobi residents will face arrest for buying goods from hawkers in the Central Business District.

This is in a bid to eliminate street hawkers in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

Nairobi County’s Minister for Trade and Tourism Allan Igambi has urged the MCAs to pass the Bill which he says will assist in dealing with the hawkers’ menace in the CBD.

“I urge the MCAs to pass this Bill, this will not be a way to collect money but a deterrent to the menace,” he said.

The Bill was developed during Governor Evans Kidero’s administration but the then MCAs didn’t pass it.

If the Bill is passed, both the hawkers and the buyers will be fined Sh2,000 on the spot.