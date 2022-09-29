Nairobi County To Dispose 236 Unclaimed Bodies

In a notice, the County said 218 unclaimed bodies are lying at the Nairobi City Mortuary and 18 others are at the Mama Lucy Hospital Mortuary.
Members of the public have been urged to identify and collect the bodies, failure to which they will be disposed after 7 days of the notice.
“Pursuant to the Public Health Act Cap 242 [Subsidiary; PUBLIC HEALTH (PUBLIC MORTUARIES) RULES, 1991] (2). Interested members of the public are asked to identify and collect the below named bodies within 7 (seven) days, failure to which the Nairobi City County will seek authority for disposal,” the public notice reads.
Some of the bodies have been identified by names, while others remain unknown.
The causes of death for the unclaimed bodies range from road accidents, murder, drowning, shooting, natural death, sudden death, mob injustice among others.
The bodies that may soon be disposed were received in the morgues in a period between March 2021 and March 2022, having been registered in various police stations.
