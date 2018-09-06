BREAKING DRAMA: Nairobi County Speaker Elachi KICKED OUT By MCAs, Impeached !

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi has been ousted. This is after 103 members of the assembly on Thursday evening voted in favour of the impeachment, thereby achieving the two-thirds majority required.

The assembly, before voting for impeachment on Thursday, amended the House procedures in the removal of a speaker stating that Elachi will now not be required to appear before an Ad-hoc committee to defend herself as lawfully required saying it will take time.

The amendments took effect immediately and the house wrote to Elachi to appear before the house to defend herself but she was nowhere to be seen.

More to follow…