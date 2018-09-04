BREAKING DRAMA: Nairobi County Secretary Peter Kariuki arrested, Dragged To high court judge Over Contempt

Nairobi County Secretary Peter Kariuki arrested and is now before high court judge Chacha Mwita..Sources indicate that the police were effecting warrant of arrest that had been issued by Mativo J after he failed to obey court orders.

UPDATE:

Please note that his arrest relates to his official position as County Secretary and not as a person and the matter relates to legacy cases that have pending for years even prior Kidero Mueke regime.

Source now indicate that Kariuki presented himself in court and was not dramatically arrested as ealier reported