‘Cuban doctor’ who married Bukusu man now talks fluent Luyha, her Blue Band video goes viral

By Too Jared

It is now official, the mzungu lady with deep Luhya accent’s Blu Band Margarine video has gone viral

The mzungu lady humorously pouring her heart out for the love of Blue Band margarine in perfect Luhya accent that has taken social media by storm.

Pearl Hodgkinson Lwoyelo, is the new online sensation after mesmerizing Kenyans with her mastery of the accent while explaining how the margarine is the secret to being curvy.

A position, she says, white people do not know hence why they have flat derrière.

“Ebu onako tu vile wazungu wanakula blueband, wan amringo mingi sijui wanailetanga kutoka wapi.Hawajui utamu wa Blue band. Wacha nikuambie siri ushaona mzungu – most wazungu hawananga ma****o. M****o yao inakuaga tu flat sababu ya hio…Hawakulangi Blue Band na hawajui utamu wa Blue Band. Blue Band infanya mtu ananona in all the right places, unanielewa?”Said Lwoyelo.

So who is she?

Well, according to her moving story featured by Charis Newsletter, 2018 issue, Lwoyelo is married to a Kenyan man.

“I didn’t always have such a long name, though I must admit it’s always been a mouthful.

My parents were missionaries in Kenya for about 14 years. I was born and raised there for the first 13 years of my life. I loved it. As a free-spirited kid, there were no limits to where my imagination would take me….

“My husband, John, and I have been missionaries in Kenya for the past seven years. John is Kenyan and I have lived in Kenya over 50% of my life so it is very much home to both of us.

“John and I married in 2011 but I had known him since 1997 and had a crush on him since I was eleven years old. In many ways it seemed like I was living a fairy tale, marrying my childhood crush, living in the land of my heart and achieving my life dream of being a missionary…” she said

She has two daughters and is a midwife.

“I am forever grateful that everything in the birth story of my sweet baby girl, Anna, was perfect. I will never forget holding Anna for the first time, singing and praying over her. It was e

“A short year and a half later, with my second baby… I struggled with a lot of fear during Eliana’s 10-hour labour which I believe was why it took so long. I was in transition for close to five hours.

“After going through that experience and fighting to be able to breastfeed my baby, which I resumed less than a week after surgery… I began dreaming about starting birth classes to help teach pregnant women about their bodies and their choices….

“Due to a variety of reasons, I am in the States as a single mom for this season while my husband works on his visa to join us. It is an incredibly difficult season single parenting our daughters while being a full-time student, running my own social media business to try and support us and about to move to Ohio and begin a part-time preschool teaching job.”