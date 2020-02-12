Mzee Moi youngest son Gideon anointed Kalenjin political leader, like Raila in the Jaramogi family

Baringo Senator Hon Gideon Moi has been endorsed by the Moi family, clan and Kalenjin community to be the political leader as his elder family remains the family head. This is the exact arrangement in the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga family where the younger son Raila is the political leader while his elder brother Dr Oburu Odinga is the family head.
Gideon was given Mzee Moi’s iconic rungu and in a ceremony to be held later he will get other traditional tools to be presided by the Kalenjin elders.
Comments
Anonymous says
Wrong not kalenjin leader may be tugen not kalenjine we already have Ruto as kalenjin leader.
Arap Chepsuge says
THOMAS KITUR says
That’s tugen clan not kalenjin community, already we have Dr Ruto
Wilson kipkebut says
He was anointed as Tugen and kalenjin leader. Whether you like it or not. Time will tell
Anonymous says
“Whether you like it or not.” ??
YOU ARE A BLOODY DICTATOR!!
Anonymous says
That is not true, even the Tugen have not, it’s only the Moi family with their baggage with no political mileage behind their names and political time in politic..
He not the first born son, the first born son was Jonathan Toroitich, whom Moi didn’t like, the last born Moi opted for the last born Gideon the son with no vision to lead his visionless political legacy of poverty in Baringo as his father did – like father like son.
Don’t blame Raymond, he has done the correct thing as per his father’s wish. The stupid thing is for the Baringo poverty ridden native keep voting so the some with no development record behind his name but alcohol and chopper.
Moses Kuria says
Bure kabisa!
Anonymous says
The jigsaw puzzle is already in place. When I check, Ruto appears nowhere. I can only see Uhuru, Raila and Gidi. Too bad for Ruto. The deep state has decided. Anything else you say or do is of no consequence.
Anonymous says
There was no rain indicating he’s in hell. The heaven ran dry on him as much as the earthly pastors tried to paint him a saint.
Arap Chepsuge says
Anonymous says
Gideon must join Jubilee party for him to be politically sound he will not with stand a RUTO euphoria come 2022. Ruto is anointed even with all the hurdles he will still prevail
Genius says
Ruto is morer than gidieon
Cllr Joel langat says
Jubilee party will nt or may nt be there in the next general election & we can also assume Hon Gideon moi hatapiginia kiti ya urais apiganie prime ministership is there or will be any objection again?
Kasemet says
I am a kalenjin and I had what was going on.so stop telling us ooh gidi is aleader for kalenjin . remember we are 7 trips .that was family of moi issue not even tugen. Study the speech well my friend and come into congulusion.
Anonymous says
This posting clearly indicates how SHALLOW writers in Kenya are!
The Luos can lick Raila Odinga family’s BUTTS until THE KINGDOM OF GOD COMES, but they will end up nowhere because Odinga’s family is serving themselves and their own chosen allies in the Luo Community by licking the “asses” of the powerful Kikuyu/Kalenjin elites who control the Kenyan population using corruption and military threats as tools!
The so called “leaders” who kiss others asses, whether local or foreign, do not bring progress to their brainwashed people! PERIOD!
The Cubans refused to KISS FOREIGN BUTTS and managed to bring fabulous literacy rate and healthcare to their people IN SPITE OF STRINGENT TRADE BLOCKAGE imposed on them by WHITE SUPREMACISTS MONOPOLY CAPITALISM since 1959!
Capitalism does not serve ordinary citizens; It serves the deceitful corrupt elites who exploit their ignorant citizens!
sigi gili says
What has this got to do with Raila and Luos????
Stupidity with hatred will not take you any where.
Raila does not feed anyone in luo land neither does Uhuru, Ruto or Gideon feed you.
Time to stop with this tribalism which will take you straight to hell
Tano tena has turned into Tano Terror no wonder you are busy chasing monkeys for a meal yet you cant see what is wrong with that. You cant sleep without calling Raila s name. Bure Kabisa
Anonymous says
You can defend Raila Odinga until the end of PLANET EARTH! Baba this, Baba that; my foot!
Good fathers usually take care of their own families and do not DECEIVE THEM!!!!
It is a fact that the Odinga’s family and their cohorts have been pretending that they speak for the economically marginalized and very, very poor and struggling Luo Community since 1963.
These hypocrites profit and earn bloated livelihoods from the IGNORANCE and THE BLIND TRUST accorded to them by the loyal poor Luo community who gets nothing from these lying conmem/women !
Lying to your own ethnic group and keeping them ignorant and poor while, simultaneously, using their numbers to reap benefits from the Kenyan elites in power is worse than tribalism!
The LUO ELITES ARE WOLVES IN SHEEP’S CLOTHING TO THEIR POOR AND DEDICATED SUPPORTERS who get nothing from these hypocrites who control them with tons of lies!!
Chasing monkeys for meals,?? May be that is what some poor Kenyan citizens are reduced to by the CORRUPT political elites who are stealing from them!
Anonymous says
Vice President William samoi ruto is a killer who should be deported to Netherlands (ICC ) as first as possible. Mr giraffe have already seen it
Anonymous says
The foreign elites who fund and advise all corrupt Kenyan political dictators do not ALLOW THEIR OWN CITIZENS TO BE TAKEN TO ICC at The Hague!
That means, the ICC trials at The Hague is the venue meant for punishing Africans only!! THINK ABOUT IT!
Anonymous says
Who killed Fidel , Jakob juma, musando, icc witnesses? Too many questions to be answered once impeachment is through.
Anonymous says
Kk says
Red nissan Matatu (kanu , jubilee colour) colliding with tuju car during the time of burial .thank God no body died .
Anonymous says
Kk says
Go back to school
Anonymous says
….Decades’ wait for payment to victims of dreaded Kanu-era torture
FRIDAY FEBRUARY 14 2020
After a group of Kenya Air Force soldiers attempted to wrest power from President Daniel arap Moi on August 1, 1982, the Head of State went into a state of paranoia which, in turn, revealed his ruthless side that was hitherto unknown.
The President immediately ordered a crackdown on individuals involved in the coup as he embarked on plans to consolidate his rule.
Moi was intent on staying in power for as long as possible while laying the foundation for his ruling party, Kanu, to sire future presidents.
But what started as an attempt to weed out the 1982 mutineers turned into a brutal but normalised tactic that helped keep Moi in office for 24 years, while silencing any individual that dared dream of opposing his reign.
Moi ordered the Special Branch — a dreaded elite police force that reported directly to the President — to arrest, detain and interrogate anyone who opposed him.
The Special Branch had unconditional authority to extract information from any of its suspects, something that the elite force did to near perfection.
COURT AWARDS
Operations by the Special Branch led to the arrest of hundreds of individuals, many of who were left with permanent disability and psychological disorders.
Some paid the ultimate price for defying Moi.
Hundreds of the Special Branch victims who have since sued for illegal arrest, detention and torture have been awarded millions for the horrors they underwent in police stations, prisons and the infamous Nyayo House torture chambers.
Every year in the last decade, a couple of the numerous pending cases relating to torture under Moi’s regime is determined and millions of shillings awarded to victims and their families.
Some prominent individuals who successfully sued, like former MP Koigi wa Wamwere, have been paid. But for many, it has been a cat-and-mouse game.
The failure to honour court awards could pile more pressure on the already overburdened taxpayer, as the amounts continue to attract interest.
Matiba’s total award hit Sh1.5 billion before President Uhuru Kenyatta intervened last year and ordered that the debt be paid.
TORTURE SESSIONS
The family is, however, locked in a battle with its lawyer over payment for the services.
From 32 court cases determined in the last 10 years and which the Nation has perused, victims of the Special Branch have been awarded more than Sh2 billion.
Some of the unpaid awards include those of lawyer and human rights activist Gitobu Imanyara and former journalists Njehu Gatabaki and Bedan Mbugua. Mr Imanyara’s case is at the Supreme Court.
In the Special Branch days, anyone suspected of opposing Moi’s rule would be arrested by police officers and bundled into a navy blue Land-Rover.
Most victims said in court that they were first blindfolded then driven around town and finally dumped at either a police station or at Nyayo House.
Countless victims have told the courts how they were slapped, kicked, subjected to electric shocks, stripped naked and denied food or access to medical treatment in the hands of James Opiyo.
DATE WITH OPIYO
Opiyo is remembered as a tall, dark-skinned man who performed atrocious acts on victims while trying to get them to accept whatever charges that would be brought against them in court.
Once described as the “torturer-in-chief”, Opiyo sat on the 21st floor of Nyayo House and was often the first stop for any new batch of anti-Moi detainees.
Court documents show that at Nyayo House, one would first be interrogated by between 10 and 20 Special Branch officers led by Opiyo before being handed over for torture sessions.
Those who collapsed or fell ill as a result of the torture were taken to hospital but only given enough treatment to ensure they can be taken back into custody for a fresh session.
Former Kitutu East (now Kitutu Masaba) MP Abuya Abuya had his date with Opiyo at Nyayo House on January 22, 1987.
The lawmaker already knew Opiyo, a schoolmate at Kisii High between 1962 and 1966.
PAYOUT CLAIM OPPOSED
Mr Abuya spoke to Opiyo for about an hour at Nyayo House, but the MP had no idea that he was already under arrest for allegedly supporting the outlawed Mwakenya Movement.
For the next week he was beaten, given half-cooked food, had his fingertips pricked severally until he collapsed; he was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital.
When doctors recommended that he be admitted, the police declined and took him back into custody until January 28, 1987, when he was released without any charges.
The Attorney-General’s Office, while opposing Mr Abuya’s compensation claim, argued that the police neither had nor recognised the Special Branch.
The former MP was eventually awarded Sh1 million compensation. Abuya’s is just one in hundreds of testimonies that the courts are still grappling with across the country.
GUILTY BY ASSOCIATION
Multi-party crusader Kenneth Matiba suffered a stroke in 1991 as a result of being tortured. The politician’s business empire also took a beating.
Matiba died eight months after a court ordered his compensation and before the government could comply.
His bodyguard, Boniface Wanjohi, was also arrested and tortured in 1990 for his association with Matiba.
Mr Wanjohi was tortured for 14 days. He was denied a sleeping mat or blanket, stripped naked, beaten and sprayed with a hosepipe for hours on end.
Opiyo presided over the torture. Human rights activist and lawyer Rumba Kinuthia also had his share of torture and sued the State in 2010.
Mr Bernard Matama, a man Mr Kinuthia had employed in his home, was also arrested and tortured. His only crime, according to court papers, was working for Mr Kinuthia. Mr Matama was awarded Sh400,000 in 2015.
Some of the cases, such as the one filed by the family of late activist Mukaru Ng’ang’a, started while Moi was still in power.
RELUCTANCE
But successive governments have adopted the Kanu reluctance to honour court awards.
The Special Branch morphed into the Directorate of Security Intelligence in 1986.
When the National Security Intelligence Service was formed in 1998, 170 Special Branch officers were transferred to the new outfit. This marked the end of the road for the dreaded Special Branch, which had killed and maimed hundreds to protect the Moi administration.
Some of the defunct unit’s victims like musician Hajulas Nyapanji Kabaselleh, self-exiled serviceman Brigadier John Odongo, ex-Jaramogi Odinga aide Daniel Tom Odero Ojijo and lecturer Mukaru Ng’ang’a died, but their families are still fighting for compensation.