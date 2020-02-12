Mzee Moi youngest son Gideon anointed Kalenjin political leader, like Raila in the Jaramogi family

Baringo Senator Hon Gideon Moi has been endorsed by the Moi family, clan and Kalenjin community to be the political leader as his elder family remains the family head. This is the exact arrangement in the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga family where the younger son Raila is the political leader while his elder brother Dr Oburu Odinga is the family head.

Gideon was given Mzee Moi’s iconic rungu and in a ceremony to be held later he will get other traditional tools to be presided by the Kalenjin elders.