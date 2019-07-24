My son is innocent , CS Rotich Father laments on son’s arrest

Henry Rotich was born in 1960 at Kimwarer area at Keiyo South, Elgoyo Marakwet County. Rotich who is now attached to Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal wen to Fluorspar Primary school in Keiyo South district where he became the top student.

Rotich later joined St Joseph high school where he passed and joined the University of Nairobi and pursued a degree in Economics where he graduated with first-class honours. He later enrolled for masters in the same university and completed in 1993.

In 2010, Rotich graduated from Harvard University with a masters degree in Public Administration. According to his father Rotich Kimtai, his son never asked for money while at school. Henry used to account and save for every single penny he was given. This prepared him for the task ahead.

“My son never asked me to send him money while at school. He accounted for all the monies I gave him,” Kimtai said.

Rotich is also a director of 8 firms including Commercial Bank Limited, Telkom Kenya and even Kenya National Bureau of Statistics. He has worked before in various positions but 2019 seems to be a year of doom to him.

This is after he was grilled over the multibillion scandal of the Arror and Kimwarer dam. He was arrested with his co-accused but released on Tuesday on a bail of Sh15 million