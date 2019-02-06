My life is in danger claims brother to slain Foresight Company employee

Brother to murdered Nation Center employee Mildred Odira on Tuesday stated that his life was in danger after he was trailed home by two unknown people.

Carrighton Odira, pointed out that the two had used a motorbike to follow him home and kept watch of him through the night.

Carrighton further explained that the people had issued him with a warning in regards to the brutal murder of his sister.



“I opened my gate and found two guys on a motorcycle and they told me ‘drop Mildred’s case or follow your sister’. I reported the matter to Tassia police,” remarked Carrighton.

Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo, who had accompanied Carrighton, remarked that Mildred’s murder would have been a crime of opportunity.

“We told the police to keep an open mind.

“There are many possibilities; maybe there are people who were keen on murdering her but then there is also the possibility of a crime of opportunity and even in a crime of opportunity, what the persons are likely to do is cover their steps, they will threaten,” stated Odhiambo.

Foresight Company employee body found at City Mortuary

The threats come a day after Mildred’s body was discovered at the City Mortuary on Monday.

Mildred who had worked as a switchboard operator for Foresight Company based at Nation Centre, had been reported missing since last Tuesday.

Police reports had revealed that the Foresight Company employee’s body had deep cuts on the forehead, neck, navel and her legs crushed.

Further reports highlighted that Mildred had gone missing after she took a taxi to hospital for treatment but never made it back home.