My husband bought me the transparent dress, Hon. Passaris angrily answers critic

Nairobi women Representative Esther Passaris has been forced to defend her controversial see-through dress that sparked an endless debate on social media some years back.

On Tuesday, a twitter user identified as Michael Wamunyinyi resurfaced the image demanding an explanation from the Women Rep, accusing her of indecent dressing while gracing public gatherings.

Absolutely no integrity. 52years and you give Kenyans this ? @EstherPassaris . Please respond to this pic #Passaris pic.twitter.com/1vYKygvbQp — MICHAEL WAMUNYINYI (@mike_wamunyiny1) June 10, 2019

In a quick rejoinder, Passaris explained that the dress in question was a gift from her Husband and has no apologies when wearing it. She mentioned that she has the freedom to wear what she feels like, quoting the hashtag #Mydressmychoice.

My husband bought me that dress and I have no apologies when I wear it. #MyDressMyChoice https://t.co/rwgY9cuuXq — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) June 11, 2019

The photo in question was taken in 2016 during the Miss World Launch and she distanced herself from it saying it had been photo-shopped.

“Wow. I go out of network for a few hours and all hell breaks loose. Are we so idle? Is bashing each other or others a profession? Anyways. It’s strange to be quoted when I have not given nor do I intend to give any comments on photo-shopped images from the Miss World Launch I attended last week. Having said that, might I remind us all that our decency is not defined by our clothing? We have communities that walk semi-nude which in no way undermines their moral standing or diminishes their leadership skills. I took away your right to dress me and to undress me. #MyDressMyChoice,” reads her 2016 response.

Passaris has had arguably the most difficult week of her career in politics following her public fallout with Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.

On June 11, she posted a photoshopped picture of herself and Governor Sonko in bed asking Kenyans to help identify the person who shared the image first.

“Calling on KOT Bureau of Investigations: Sh10,000 Cash Award to anyone who can identify the three original photos used in this lame photoshop mashup. From #RecordingArtist to #DigitalArtist. What next?” she asked.

Her plea managed to get help from a guy identified as John Kihenja.